PR Club Welcomes Entries for 56th Annual Bell Ringer Awards

Gala Awards Ceremony to Feature Opening of 40-Year-Old Time Capsule

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The PR Club, the nation’s longest-running organization for New England communications professionals, today opened submissions for the 56th Annual Bell Ringer Awards that honor outstanding achievements in PR and marketing. The Bell Ringer Awards are open to public relations, marketing, and communication professionals based in New England or those who manage initiatives for New England-based clients.





Winners will be announced and celebrated at the Bell Ringer Awards Gala on June 6, 2024, at the Royal Sonesta Boston in Cambridge, Mass. This year’s ceremonies will also include the opening of a 40-year-old time capsule created by club members in 1984, providing a nostalgic look back at the state of the communications industry during the height of Michael Jackson and Band Aid, Geraldine Ferraro, the first Apple Macintosh, John Hughes movies, and big shoulder pads. To extend the tradition, the PR Club invites this year’s gala attendees to bring mementos for a new time capsule that will be unsealed a decade from now.

Three professional awards are also open for nominations: The Striker (emerging professional), The Ringer (mid-career professional), and the John J. Molloy Crystal Bell for Lifetime Achievement. PR Club members may nominate (at no charge) up to three individuals for these awards.

“The PR Club is excited to honor the creativity and innovation in PR and marketing at the 56th Bell Ringer Awards ceremony this Spring,” said Sofia Giovannello, president of PR Club and vice president at Methods+Mastery. “I am honored to be part of it all, and continue to be inspired by this community, always bringing new perspectives to the table and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in our industry.”

Members and non-members alike can apply using the PR Club’s entry portal (add link?) and entries must represent work completed between Jan. 1, 2023, and March 8, 2024. To qualify for early-bird pricing and discounted rates, sign up or renew your membership here.

Early bird entries, which will be discounted by $30 per entry for PR Club members, must be submitted by Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, by 6 p.m. ET.

The regular deadline for Bell Ringer Award entries is Friday, March 8, 2024, by 6 p.m. ET.

Late entries, which incur an additional fee, will be accepted until Friday, March 15, 2024, by 6 p.m. ET.

The deadline for professional awards is Friday, April 14, 2024, by 6 p.m. ET.

Interested in sponsoring this year’s Bell Ringer Awards? Find more details here.

For more information on attending or submitting your work for consideration, please visit the PR Club website: https://www.prclub.org/bell-ringer-awards-guidelines/

About PR Club

Founded in 1948, the PR Club (formerly the Publicity Club of New England) strives to promote and encourage involvement in the communications industry and specifically the professions of public relations, promotions, and marketing. Get additional information about monthly PR Club programs, social and networking events, the “Bell Ringer” blog, and the Bell Ringer Awards Ceremony at www.PRClub.org. Get regular club updates on LinkedIn and X.

About the Bell Ringer Awards

The Bell Ringer Awards recognize public relations and communications work that demonstrates excellence in creative planning and superior execution to achieve a high degree of success in reaching predetermined objectives. Open to all New England practitioners, the program, now in its 56th year, celebrates the extraordinary work of the region’s communications professionals.

