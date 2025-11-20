Powering Prosperity: Entergy Arkansas Partners With HBCUs To Build the Workforce of the Future

Entergy Corporation:

Entergy Arkansas is investing in the next generation of leaders – and the state’s future workforce – through new partnerships with four of Arkansas’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

During a press conference held at Philander Smith University in Little Rock, company leaders officially announced the Arkansas launch of Power of Prosperity, a multi-year, $20 million initiative designed to expand opportunities for students and strengthen communities across Entergy’s four-state service area.

The program supports Arkansas Baptist College, Philander Smith University, Shorter College and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff with resources that include scholarships, internships, financial literacy education, and campus improvement grants.

“This effort is about more than scholarships – it’s about creating opportunity,” said Laura Landreaux, president and CEO of Entergy Arkansas. “When we invest in students and institutions like our state’s HBCUs, we’re not just powering homes and businesses – we’re powering the next generation of leaders who will shape Arkansas’s future.”

The Power of Prosperity program is a key part of Entergy’s broader mission to power life and create pathways to prosperity for the communities it serves. Through this initiative, students gain access to education, career readiness, and financial tools that help them achieve long-term success.

Ventrell Thompson, vice president of customer service for Entergy Arkansas, said the partnerships help build a pipeline of talent that’s critical to Arkansas’s continued growth.

“Our goal is to help students develop the skills and confidence they need to thrive in their careers – and to do it right here at home,” Thompson said. “This collaboration is about investing in people, in potential, and in the state’s future.”

The program’s reach extends beyond the classroom. Through Entergy’s partnerships with Stackwell Capital and Single Stop, students and families gain access to tools that promote financial health and connect them to essential support services.

The initiative also builds on Entergy’s ongoing work with the Accessing Careers in Energy Summit (ACES), a regional workforce program designed to introduce students to the wide range of opportunities in the energy industry. This year, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff joined ACES for the first time, further linking students to meaningful career pathways in energy, technology, and engineering.

Power of Prosperity represents Entergy’s belief that when communities thrive, so does the company. By partnering with institutions that have long been pillars of educational excellence and access, Entergy is helping ensure that Arkansas’s future is bright, inclusive, and full of opportunity.

To learn more about Entergy’s Power of Prosperity program and its commitment to education and workforce development, visit here.

