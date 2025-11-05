Inc. Names Greenough Communications as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

Greenough Communications , a leading brand marketing and communications agency, is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc. Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

“The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.’s mission, and it’s a true honor to celebrate this year’s Inc. Power Partners – the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Whether they’re coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren’t simply B2B providers – they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed.”

“Our partnership with Greenough has driven remarkable growth since we began working together earlier this year. The Greenough team operates as a seamless extension of our own, bringing strategic insight, discipline, and deep expertise to every initiative. Their proactive approach, dedication, and strong media relationships have been instrumental in strengthening our brand presence and driving meaningful results,” said Michael Della Penna, Chief Strategy Officer, InMarket. “Congratulations to the entire Greenough team on being named an Inc. Power Partner, an achievement that reflects the excellence we experience in our collaboration every day. I look forward to continuing our momentum together.”

Over the past year, Greenough Communications has helped disruptive startups and public companies navigate transformation, elevate brand awareness, and expand influence across industries including technology, healthcare, life sciences, and clean energy. Through its Marka+ and Marka+ AI offerings , Greenough delivers on its AI-powered, human-led charter by blending brand strategy and creativity with new metrics like Share of Model and AI readiness benchmarks . This approach amplifies partners’ milestones and creates new ones in between.

Building on this momentum, Greenough was also recently recognized on Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces list and Ragan’s Top Places to Work in Communications list, and a finalist nod for PR Daily’s Social Media & Digital Awards-Brand Campaign of the Year for work with GlobalFoundries.

“Our inclusion on Inc.’s Power Partners list reflects the results we deliver and the trust we’ve built with our clients,” said Nikki Festa O’Brien, CEO of Greenough Communications. “We only work with brands we believe in, and it’s incredibly rewarding that they believe in us too. This recognition is a testament to the shared ambition and purpose behind every partnership.”

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards

About Greenough Communications

Greenough provides brand marketing and communications for the moments that matter and specializes in creating the moments in between. We hire purposefully and have assembled a team of strategic thinkers with integrated capabilities and unmatched industry experience across industries, including healthcare, technology, business services and energy. For 25 years, we have been driving results for companies looking to raise awareness, build affinity and inspire action. To learn more about our services, visit www.greenoughagency.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

CONTACT:

Alana MacLeod

516.695.0518

amacleod@greenoughagency.com

SOURCE: Greenough Communications

