Power Up Without the Worry – TESSAN’s Summer-Ready Surge Protector

TESSAN, a global provider of smart power solutions, today announced the launch of its “Next Journey Festival,” a two-week brand initiative designed to address growing demand for compact and travel-friendly power accessories. Running from July 8 to July 21, the campaign will spotlight TESSAN’s latest release: the 30W Surge Protector Power Strip , engineered for travelers, digital nomads, and remote workers seeking portable and safe charging options during summer trips and beyond.

This announcement comes as international and domestic travel rebound to pre-pandemic levels, with remote work and digital mobility now defining new lifestyles. With more consumers embracing extended travel and hybrid work environments, the need for dependable, efficient, and safe power management tools has become increasingly vital.

“TESSAN is seeing a growing number of customers who live and work on the move-whether that means traveling across countries, road-tripping, or setting up temporary workstations,” said a TESSAN spokesperson. “The Next Journey Festival reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting these modern lifestyles with smart, space-saving technologies.”

Responding to the Needs of Mobile Users

The campaign’s main release was the TESSAN 30W Surge Protector Power Strip, which TESSAN developed based on what was heard from users, which is that they had issues with few wall outlet options, large multi-port adapters, and safety during high energy use months like summer.

The new power strip has a slim design that includes a 5-foot flat plug extension, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and four AC outlets for charging up to 8 devices at the same time. It is put together to charge a large range of electronics, from laptops and tablets to phones, speakers, cameras, and other travel tech.

Not to mention, TESSAN has a power strip that supports 30W fast charging via USB-C, which is to charge in a short amount of time devices like smartphones and laptops that are lightweight-a feature very much in demand among people who require a quick recharge in between trips or at short notice.

Prioritizing Safety in the Summer Travel Season

As summer approaches, which is the time when travel increases, so does the issue of power surges, equipment overheating, and device protection in areas that experience grid stress or unpredictable weather.

TESSAN has introduced a strip that features in-built surge protection and fire-resistant casing, which gives users peace of mind when running multiple devices at the same time. Also, it has an auto on/off switch, which in turn helps in energy conservation when the strip is not in use, and smart recognition circuitry, which varies the output to what each connected device requires, which in turn helps to prevent overcharging or heating.

Compact, Adaptable Design for Travel and Remote Work

The 30W surge protector, which is designed with space-saving in mind, is great for use in hotels, Airbnbs, hostels, RVs, and other forms of shared accommodation. TESSAN has included a flat plug design, which allows the protector to fit into tight spaces behind furniture and under bed frames. Also, wall mount options via the included 2 mounting holes may be used for both vertical and horizontal applications to the wall, workstation, or bedside table.

Whether at a co-working space while working remotely or at home during a family trip-which is also when many devices must be managed-users report being productive and organized at the same time. This in turn makes the product a travel essential and a useful addition for home offices and student dorms.

The “Next Journey Festival”: Encouraging Preparedness and Smart Mobility

TESSAN is set to launch its “ TESSAN Next Journey Festival ” on July 8, which will run for two weeks. The focus will be on travel preparedness, mobile productivity, and safe charging practices during the peak summer season. Educational content around surge protection, energy-efficient device use, and travel tech packing tips will be included. Also, time-limited offers on some TESSAN products will be featured.

“This festival is about putting the TESSAN community on to their next trip safely and intelligently,” the spokesperson added. “Also, TESSAN is not only about what is available in terms of products. The brand is about sharing what works best and enabling people to make informed decisions when they travel.”

TESSAN’s campaign also highlights the company’s mission, which is to put design innovation, safety features, and user-centered function into everyday charging products.

A Broader Strategy for a Changing Tech Landscape

This release is part of a series of product updates from TESSAN as the company grows in the smart accessories market. With a large range of travel tech products, the brand continues to address common issues of power access, socket limitations, and charging speed-especially for users that are into both leisure and work while on the go.

TESSAN invests in R&D and also reacts to tech use trends. With more people wanting their charging to be mobile, TESSAN has positioned itself at the intersection of hardware and lifestyle adaptability.

About TESSAN

TESSAN is a global tech brand that puts out smart power solutions like power strips, surge protectors, travel adapters, and USB charging stations. TESSAN’s mission is to bring to the world safe, practical, and compact charging solutions for the home and travel, with an emphasis on sustainability and innovative user-focused design.

Media Contact:

[Media Contact Name] Tessan Power

[Company Name] Tessan

[Email Address] [derien at tessan. com].

[Phone Number] +1 833-362-9899

[Website URL] www.tessan.com

SOURCE: TESSAN

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire