ECHEMI Joins ICIS Top 50 Global Chemical Distributors, Revolutionizing the Industry with Innovative B2B E-Commerce Solutions

ECHEMI, a leading digital cross-border B2B platform for the global chemical industry, has officially secured a spot in the ICIS Top 50 Global Chemical Distributors, further solidifying its reputation as a key player in the global chemical supply chain. Established in 2015 and headquartered in Hong Kong, ECHEMI offers a full spectrum of services, including chemical raw material supply, market analysis, logistics, distribution, and e-commerce solutions.

With a growing network of over 23,000 suppliers and 120,000 buyers across the world, ECHEMI is at the forefront of providing innovative, reliable, and efficient solutions to meet the needs of businesses in diverse industries. As a part of this milestone achievement, ECHEMI continues to enhance its market position by offering real-time price and market analysis for over 500 raw materials each week across Coatings, Fine Chemicals, Food & Nutrition, and Pharmaceuticals sectors in Asia.

A Fully Integrated Global Chemical Marketplace

The name ECHEMI, derived from “E-commerce of Chemical,” reflects the company’s mission to streamline the global chemical supply chain. The platform not only connects buyers with leading suppliers of quality chemical products but also provides suppliers with the necessary tools to increase global product visibility and drive sales.

Key Features and Services of ECHEMI:

Global Reach: Serving over 120,000 buyers and 23,000 suppliers worldwide, facilitating seamless cross-border trade in the chemical industry.

Market Insights: Offering in-depth price and market analysis for more than 500 raw materials per week, covering Coatings, Fine Chemicals, Food & Nutrition , and Pharmaceuticals sectors in Asia.

Global Warehouse Network: With established warehouses in both Europe and China, ECHEMI ensures efficient procurement, sales, and storage capabilities, backed by visual logistics for greater transparency.

Comprehensive Chemical Solutions: Access to a wide array of chemical products, from raw materials to specialized chemicals, serving industries including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, manufacturing, and more.

Streamlined Logistics & Distribution: Efficient and timely logistics services for the seamless delivery of products, backed by secure and transparent transaction processes for both buyers and suppliers.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the Top 50 Global Chemical Distributors by ICIS,” said the CEO of ECHEMI. “This achievement reflects our commitment to providing high-quality, innovative solutions to businesses around the world. As we continue to grow and expand our platform, we remain dedicated to connecting global buyers and suppliers in the chemical industry through seamless and secure digital solutions.”

About ECHEMI:

Launched in 2015, ECHEMI is a professional digital cross-border B2B platform serving the global chemical industry. With over 120,000 buyers and 23,000 suppliers, ECHEMI specializes in providing market insights, raw material sourcing, distribution services, and price analysis. The company’s platform serves various industries, including Coatings, Fine Chemicals, Food & Nutrition, and Pharmaceuticals. With warehouses in Europe and China, ECHEMI ensures a seamless and efficient supply chain experience for businesses worldwide.

For more information about ECHEMI or to explore the platform, visit www.echemi.com .

Media Contact:

Name: Howie Yang

Website: http://www.echemi.com/

Email: info@echemi.com

Phone: 86-532-55729510

SOURCE: ECHEMI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire