Popeyes Foundation(SM) and Feed the Children to Kick Off SERVING WITH LOVE(R) Tour this Fall

With one in five children in the U.S. experiencing food insecurity, hunger remains a serious issue in many communities. The Popeyes Foundation and global anti-hunger organization, Feed the Children, are embarking on the SERVING WITH LOVE® Tour, a coast-to-coast initiative that will provide access to food, daily essentials and other resources to local youth and families in 15 communities this Fall.

Each SERVING WITH LOVE® Tour stop will support 400 families, who will each receive a 25-pound box of food including shelf-stable items such as canned vegetables, beans, soup, pasta, cereal, and peanut butter: a 15-pound box of personal care essentials, including shampoo, razors, toothpaste and additional products. Throughout the tour the organizations hope to impact over 6,000 families; with a total estimated value of more than $1.75 million in food and daily essentials. The resources provided will help to ease the uncertainty that far too many children and caregivers experience, not knowing where their next meal will come from.

Starting this August through October, the SERVING WITH LOVE® Tour will stop in Miami, Fla., Jacksonville, Fla., Fort Myers, Fla., Los Angeles, Calif., Seattle, Wash., Hartford-New Haven, Conn., Washington, D.C., Columbus, Ohio, Memphis, Tenn., Phoenix, Ariz., Las Vegas, Nev., Houston, Texas, Dallas, Texas, New Orleans, La., and New York, N.Y. Each tour stop will engage local leaders, community partners and Popeyes® to provide better access to food and daily essential resources.

Currently, 13.8 million children in the U.S. live in households that experience food insecurity ( according to the USDA ), which means they lack consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. The SERVING WITH LOVE® Tour is aiming to make a difference in the lives of children and assist families to put enough food on the kitchen table; helping their kids grow and thrive.

“At the Popeyes Foundation, providing that seat at the table, soul warming, don’t go hungry kind of love, is at the heart of our brand. That’s why partnering with Feed the Children to provide food and essentials to communities across the country is a priority. Our SERVING WITH LOVE® Tour initiative was created to help improve access to food, essentials and raise awareness of food insecurity. Through our partnership, and together, with the Popeyes brand and franchisees, we are focused on SERVING WITH LOVE® to help kids grow and thrive. It means the world to partner with Feed the Children – kicking off the tour in Miami, where Popeyes is headquartered, and wrapping the efforts in New Orleans, a city dear to our brand.” said Renee Hobbs, Executive Director of the Popeyes Foundation.

Popeyes Foundation℠ and Feed the Children, kick off the SERVING WITH LOVE® Tour supporting community partners Caring for Miami and Amigos for Kids. Volunteers gathered to serve 400 local families in Miami, Fla. Friday, Aug.15.

“A widespread issue like childhood hunger will only be solved through collective efforts,” said Emily Callahan, President and CEO of Feed the Children. “We’ve seen the significant impact that these local food and resource events have in supporting communities where children are hungry and going without what they need to thrive. We are grateful to collaborate with the Popeyes Foundation to make a difference in the lives of children and families across the country. Through the power of partnership, we can make an even greater impact as we seek to create a world where no child goes to bed hungry.”

The Popeyes Foundation℠ SERVING WITH LOVE® Tour with Feed the Children provided 400 Local families with a 25 -pound box of shelf- stable food and a 15-pound box of personal care essentials and additional products in Miami, Fla. on Aug. 15. Throughout the tour the organizations hope to impact over 6,000 families.

The organizations encourage everyone to join in the movement to end childhood hunger. For children everywhere, having enough to eat is a fundamental right. Supporters can help by donating at feedthechildren.org or popeyesfoundation.org/donate .

The Popeyes Foundation℠, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2018 in partnership with the Popeyes® brand and franchisees. The Popeyes Foundation’s mission is dedicated to raising awareness and funds to strengthen communities with food and support in times of need. In 2023, the Popeyes Foundation launched SERVING WITH LOVE®, a signature initiative that stems from Popeyes’ New Orleans roots and focuses on providing support to Popeyes® Team Members and local communities. For local communities, the focus is on providing food to those in need through the Food Love Grants Program; directing more than $1.81million to local nonprofits since 2023. Support comes through programs like mobile kitchens, on-campus pantries, out-of-school meals, natural disaster meal support. In 2025, the Popeyes Foundation selected Feed the Children, as a national partner to come together to help kids grow and thrive through their first-ever SERVING WITH LOVE® Tour. The Popeyes Foundation grants to national and local nonprofits are made possible from guest donations during in-restaurant fundraisers, Popeyes franchisees, and brand. For more information, visit www.popeyesfoundation.org .

Feed the Children is a leading nonprofit committed to ending childhood hunger. The organization believes that no child should go to bed hungry, and so it provides children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive. Through its programs and partnerships, the organization feeds children today while helping their families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, Feed the Children distributes household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, it expands access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene and training in sustainable living. As responsible stewards of its resources, Feed the Children is driven to pursue innovative, holistic and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity and poverty. For children everywhere, the organization believes that having enough to eat is a fundamental right. Learn how you can help create a world without childhood hunger at Feedthechildren.org.

