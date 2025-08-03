BookJane Partnership Announcement

BookJane and Nexim Healthcare Consultants Inc. Partner to Transform Healthcare Staffing Through Technology and Expertise

As Canadian healthcare providers face ongoing staffing challenges, BookJane, a leading provider of workforce management technology, and Nexim Healthcare Consultants Inc., a trusted name in healthcare staffing for more than 14 years, have formed a strategic partnership to enhance scheduling, shift fulfillment, and workforce deployment across assisted living, long-term care, hospitals, shelters and the community living support – health & social care services.

By combining BookJane’s J360 Workforce Platform- an advanced solution for managing schedules, automating shift callouts, and optimizing workforce allocation – with Nexim’s national network of qualified healthcare professionals and operational infrastructure, the partnership delivers an integrated, end-to-end staffing solution designed to improve reliability, efficiency, and transparency for healthcare providers.

Nexim’s Proven Expertise

Nexim Healthcare Consultants Inc. is fully accredited by Accreditation Canada and certified by CAMSC as a minority-owned business committed to equity, diversity, and inclusion. With a national registry of over 3,000 pre-qualified healthcare professionals – more than 1,000 based in Ontario – Nexim ensures immediate access to skilled staff. Operations are supported by five strategically located hubs across Canada, each providing 24/7/365 live support.

Nexim’s infrastructure includes standardized SOPs, audited by Accreditation Canada, that govern recruitment, credentialing, scheduling, and deployment. Its Trident Healthcare Institute, (Ontario Ministry of careers college accredited and recognized private career college,) offers ongoing education and competency-based training. Nexim’s dedicated transport, short stay accommodation and logistics division further guarantees workforce reliability, regardless of location or weather conditions.

BookJane’s J360 Workforce Platform: The Technology Behind the Partnership

The J360 Workforce Platform streamlines workforce scheduling, improves shift fulfillment rates, and reduces administrative workload for healthcare providers. Key features include:

AI-powered shift callouts to quickly match open shifts with the best available staff

CBA-compliant scheduling to ensure fairness and compliance

Real-time visibility for clients to track fill rates, staff credentials, and compliance

Seamless integration with existing workflows for maximum efficiency

With BookJane’s technology, Nexim can offer clients faster fill rates, real-time scheduling transparency, and a more responsive staffing process – while ensuring every healthcare worker deployed meets the highest standards of training and compliance.

The Power of Partnership

This collaboration gives healthcare providers:

An end-to-end staffing solution combining people and technology

Immediate access to a vetted, trained, and compliant workforce

Reduced administrative workload through automation and centralized scheduling

Scalable staffing for both routine operations and urgent surge needs

“This partnership is about bringing the best of both worlds to our clients – Nexim’s highly skilled workforce and operational expertise, powered by BookJane’s leading scheduling and workforce management technology,” said Curtis Khan, CEO of BookJane. “Together, we’re delivering reliability, efficiency, and peace of mind for healthcare providers.”

“By leveraging BookJane’s J360 Workforce Platform, we can provide our clients with unmatched transparency, responsiveness, and efficiency in workforce deployment,” said Henry Lukenge, CEO of Nexim Healthcare Consultants Inc. “It’s a game-changer for how healthcare staffing is delivered in Canada.”

About BookJane

BookJane is a Toronto-based technology company specializing in workforce management solutions for healthcare, senior living, and child care organizations. Its flagship product, the J360 Workforce Platform, enables organizations to streamline scheduling, reduce overtime costs, and fill shifts in minutes.

About Nexim Healthcare Consultants Inc.

Nexim Healthcare Consultants Inc. is a nationally recognized healthcare staffing agency, accredited by Accreditation Canada and certified by CAMSC. With a national network of pre-qualified healthcare professionals and a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, Nexim delivers reliable staffing solutions supported by training, logistics, and 24/7/ 365 days a year in Canada shift fulfilment and compliance services.

