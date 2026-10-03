Polybags Direct Highlights Changing Demand for Flexible Packaging as Global Market Continues to Grow

Polybags Direct is highlighting the changing requirements facing businesses that rely on flexible packaging, as the global market continues to expand while UK companies face greater attention around packaging composition, cost and compliance.

The global flexible plastic packaging market is projected to grow from approximately £133.5 billion in 2026 to around £214 billion by 2034, based on Fortune Business Insights’ latest forecast and a USD-to-GBP conversion of approximately 0.758. The research estimates a compound annual growth rate of 6.08% over the period, with bags, pouches and other flexible formats continuing to serve food, healthcare, e-commerce and industrial applications.

For UK businesses, however, packaging decisions increasingly involve more than selecting the right size and price. The UK Plastic Packaging Tax applies to finished plastic packaging components containing less than 30% recycled plastic, with the tax rate increasing to £228.82 per tonne from April 2026. Businesses that manufacture or import at least 10 tonnes of relevant packaging within the applicable period may also have registration and reporting obligations.

Recent HM Revenue & Customs figures illustrate the scale of the issue. As of 13 August 2026, 5,142 businesses were registered for Plastic Packaging Tax, while 37% of plastic packaging manufactured in or imported into the UK was declared taxable during the 2025-26 financial year. Of the remaining 63%, HMRC reported that 51% met the 30% or more recycled-plastic threshold.

Against this backdrop, Polybags Direct provides UK businesses with access to a broad range of packaging formats, including standard polythene bags, strong and heavy-duty poly bags, food-safe bags, gripseal and resealable bags, self-seal bags, freezer bags, mailing bags, garment covers and larger packaging bags. The company also supplies printed and branded poly bags for businesses requiring packaging that incorporates product information or branding.

“Businesses need packaging that performs reliably, but they also need to consider size, thickness, application, quantities, cost and increasingly the regulatory environment. Our role is to make that process straightforward by providing a wide selection of poly bags alongside practical packaging advice, samples and fast UK delivery.” – Said the company’s representative

Different packaging applications can require substantially different specifications. Polybags Direct offers products in different sizes and film thicknesses, including stronger gauges designed for applications where resistance to tearing and puncturing is important. The company also provides food-safe packaging options, vacuum pouches and resealable formats for businesses handling food and other products that require additional protection.

Based in Leicester, Polybags Direct has supplied the packaging market for more than 30 years. The company has evolved from its original manufacturing-focused activity into an e-commerce packaging supplier, expanding its range through bulk purchasing and supplying customers throughout the UK.

The company also places emphasis on practical purchasing support, with selected products available as low-cost samples and tools available to help customers assess suitable bag sizes and film thicknesses before placing larger orders. In-stock products are typically dispatched from the Leicester warehouse, with early orders eligible for same-day dispatch and next-day delivery options.

About Polybags Direct

Polybags Direct is a Leicester-based UK packaging supplier with more than 30 years of industry experience. The company supplies polythene bags, strong poly bags, food-safe bags, resealable bags, mailing bags, garment covers, printed and branded packaging and other flexible packaging products to businesses across the UK. Polybags Direct combines a broad product range with packaging advice, sample options and fast delivery.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Polybags Direct

Contact Person: Bindi Billing

Phone No: +441162221723

Email: sales@polybagsdirect.com

Address: 24 Bluebell Drive

City: Leicester

State: Leicestershire

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://polybagsdirect.com/

SOURCE: Polybags Direct

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire