For many European entrepreneurs, entering the U.S. market has traditionally been associated with establishing a physical presence, opening an office or eventually relocating to the United States. But for today’s increasingly international and digital-first founders, that assumption is changing.

A growing number of entrepreneurs are exploring ways to establish a U.S. company, obtain the relevant tax identification, access American financial services and develop a U.S. business profile while continuing to live and operate from Europe or another country.

Companies such as Borderless LLC are building services around this development, helping international entrepreneurs navigate the various steps involved in creating a U.S. business structure remotely.

A U.S. Business Presence Does Not Necessarily Mean Relocating

The concept of establishing a U.S. business is often closely associated with moving to America. For many international founders, however, relocation is not part of the plan.

An entrepreneur based in London, Berlin, Zurich, Dubai or another international business hub may want access to the U.S. commercial ecosystem while continuing to live wherever their personal and professional circumstances make the most sense.

A U.S. LLC can form part of that structure. Depending on the individual’s situation, additional elements may include an Employer Identification Number (EIN), an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), U.S. banking and, where eligibility requirements are met, access to U.S. credit products.

The exact requirements vary according to the entrepreneur, their country of residence, the structure of their business and the financial institution involved.

That distinction matters. Forming a U.S. company does not automatically provide access to every American bank or credit product. Each institution applies its own eligibility and compliance requirements.

Why European Founders Are Looking Toward the U.S.

The United States remains one of the world’s largest commercial markets and financial ecosystems.

For internationally focused entrepreneurs, a U.S. corporate structure can be relevant when working with American customers, suppliers, platforms, payment providers or financial institutions.

For digital businesses, the geographical distance between the founder and the market is also becoming less significant. Software companies, e-commerce businesses, agencies, consultants and other online businesses can serve customers internationally without requiring their founders to establish a physical office in every market.

This creates a different approach to international expansion.

Rather than relocating first and building the business afterward, entrepreneurs can increasingly establish specific parts of their business infrastructure first and determine later whether a physical presence in the United States is necessary.

Building the Infrastructure Step by Step

Creating a U.S. business structure generally involves several separate stages.

The first step is choosing an appropriate state and establishing the LLC. The company may then require an EIN from the Internal Revenue Service for federal business identification and tax purposes.

Depending on the entrepreneur’s circumstances, an ITIN may also be relevant. Banking is another separate stage, because banks and financial institutions have their own onboarding procedures and eligibility criteria.

For entrepreneurs interested in building U.S. credit, the process is longer-term. A company registration by itself does not create an established credit history. Credit products are subject to the individual requirements and approval decisions of the relevant financial institutions.

Borderless currently offers support across several of these areas, including U.S. LLC formation, ITIN applications, banking and U.S. credit-building. The company states that its LLC formation services can be handled remotely and that a U.S. residential address is not necessarily required for establishing the initial structure. Borderless

The Rise of Location-Independent Business Infrastructure

One of the broader developments behind this trend is the increasing separation between where an entrepreneur lives and where their business infrastructure is established.

A founder can maintain a European home base while creating a U.S. company for specific commercial purposes. This does not necessarily mean abandoning an existing European company or business operation.

Instead, the U.S. structure can potentially operate alongside an existing international business.

For some entrepreneurs, the objective may be access to the U.S. market. For others, it may be U.S. payment infrastructure, banking relationships or the possibility of developing a separate financial profile.

The appropriate structure depends on the individual business and circumstances.

U.S. Credit Building Is a Long-Term Process

U.S. credit is another reason international entrepreneurs are increasingly researching the American financial system.

Unlike company formation, credit building is not an instant process. Establishing a meaningful credit profile generally takes time, and access to particular cards, credit limits or financial products depends on the applicant and the institution.

Borderless describes its approach as extending beyond basic company formation toward the broader infrastructure surrounding U.S. banking and credit building. Borderless

The distinction between setting up a company and building a financial profile is therefore important.

A U.S. LLC can be established relatively quickly, but a developed credit history is something that evolves over time through financial activity and responsible account management.

A U.S. Structure Can Complement an Existing International Business

For established entrepreneurs, the goal is not necessarily to replace their European business with a U.S. company.

In many cases, the U.S. entity can instead become another component of an international corporate structure.

This can allow founders to maintain existing teams, customers and operations while exploring opportunities in the American market.

The approach can be particularly relevant to businesses that already operate internationally or generate revenue across multiple markets.

At the same time, entrepreneurs need to consider tax residency, reporting obligations, corporate compliance and banking requirements before establishing a cross-border structure. Professional legal and tax advice may be appropriate depending on the circumstances.

International Entrepreneurship Is Becoming Less Dependent on Geography

The traditional model of international expansion often began with geography: establish an office, move employees and create a local physical presence.

Digital businesses have changed that equation.

For many modern companies, the infrastructure required to operate internationally can be established without immediately changing where the founder lives.

This does not remove the regulatory or tax responsibilities associated with international business. It simply creates additional possibilities for entrepreneurs who want to operate across borders.

For European founders interested in the U.S. market, the result can be a more flexible approach to expansion: building an American business presence while continuing to live and operate internationally.

The future of international entrepreneurship may therefore be less about where a founder lives and more about where their business infrastructure is built.

The current Borderless website identifies VS Capital LLC as the company behind the Borderless service and lists Orlando, Florida as its location. Borderless.

Viktor Stojanik is the founder of Borderless and has publicly described his own experience building a U.S. financial profile as an international entrepreneur as one of the reasons he created the company. Borderless.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Borderless LLC

Contact Person: Viktor Stojanik, Founder, Borderless

Email: info@borderless.llc

Instagram: @viktorglobal

Website: https://borderless.llc

Editorial / Legal Note

Borderless is a service of VS Capital LLC. The company states that it does not provide tax, legal or investment advice. Individual results may vary depending on the entrepreneur’s circumstances, eligibility and the requirements of the relevant financial institutions. Borderless

This version is deliberately written in a neutral editorial style rather than as an advertisement, which should make it much more suitable for submission to media and publishing platforms while still giving Borderless LLC the two natural backlinks you requested.

SOURCE: Borderless LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire