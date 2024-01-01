poLight ASA to Demonstrate Latest TWedge® Wobulator Pixel-Shifting Technology on Advanced Augmented Reality Projectors at CES 2025

In Collaboration with TI DLP® and Coretronic Light Engine Projector Delivering ‘Human Eye Experience’ for AR Microdisplay Applications

TØNSBERG, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR—poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) will showcase the company’s tunable optics TWedge® wobulator pixel-shifting technology combined with Texas Instruments DLP® digital micromirror device (DMD) and Coretronic light engine projection technology in its executive suite at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel at the upcoming CES® event, January 7 – 10, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Demonstrating significant microdisplay improvements that deliver the ‘human eye experience’ in augmented reality (AR) head-worn devices, the joint demonstration development effort will highlight compelling user experiences while resolving some AR microdisplay design challenges.









poLight will show a live projection demonstration of its latest ultra-compact TWedge® wobulator TS3 (Technical Samples Revision 3) pixel-shifting technology combined with Coretronic’s light engine/projector and using TI’s 960×540 DLP® DMD running at 120Hz. Featuring the TWedge® wobulator TS3, this live demo reflects the joint development effort between poLight, Coretronic and TI to clearly show dramatic displayed resolution improvements, screen door effect/motion blur removal with no audible noise. poLight’s TWedge® wobulator technology will help resolve these design challenges to deliver an optimal user viewing experience to future AR head-worn devices.

“We are excited to collaborate with Texas Instruments and Coretronic, moving one step closer to replicating the real-world human eye viewing experiences on future AR microdisplay applications,” said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. “Our demonstrated capabilities of TWedge® wobulator pixel-shifting technology will be significantly meaningful, especially combined with the potential system level yield improvements it brings to head-worn AR microdisplay systems.”

“We are thrilled to work with poLight ASA and Texas Instruments, leveraging our projection technology to advance near-eye display technology,” said Ken Wang, Vice President of Coretronic Group. “In the next decade, AR smart glasses and microdisplay applications will experience growth in diverse use cases and collaborations such as these are key to achieving progress.”

The poLight team invites you to visit our executive suite at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel to see this exclusive TWedge® wobulator demo as well as other TLens® AF camera device demos and meet with our CEO and business team to discuss how we can best support your imaging and AR microdisplay development needs. Contact info@polight.com to schedule a meeting.

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) offers a patented, proprietary tunable optics technology, starting with its first product, TLens® which replicates “the human eye” experience in autofocus cameras used in devices such as smartphones, wearables, barcode scanners, machine vision systems and various medical equipment. poLight’s TLens® enables better system performance and new user experiences due to benefits such as extremely fast focus, small footprint, no magnetic interference, low power consumption and constant field of view. poLight is based in Tønsberg, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, UK, US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com

About Coretronic Corporation

Coretronic Corporation was established in the Hsinchu Science Park on June 30, 1992. Since the very beginning, it has positioned itself as an innovative display solution provider. Coretronic is the first LCD backlight module manufacturer in Taiwan, and it has taken the lead in developing and mass-producing the smallest and lightest VGA single-panel LCD projectors and XGA DLP projectors in the world through integrated its leading technology, “Optics, Mechanics, Electronic, Thermal Management, Materials and Precision Molds” and other technology. This advancement has opened up a new era for display systems in Taiwan.

Coretronic conducts its R&D and innovative efforts with the business philosophy of maintaining secure operations by focusing on its core business. It controls its key patents and core technology via a business strategy of vertical integration. This has made Coretronic the leader in advanced LCD, digital projector and LCD backlight technology in Taiwan and also one of the top manufacturers in the R&D of these products worldwide.

Contacts

Marcia Barnett



marcia.barnett@polight.com