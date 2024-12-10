Perfect Corp. at CES 2025 to Highlight B2B Generative AI Innovations for Brands and B2C AI Features for Consumer Creators

Perfect Corp. will showcase AI-powered solutions and discuss the future of personalized consumer experiences at the CES Creator Space.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp.(NYSE: PERF), a global leader in augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology for beauty and fashion, is excited to announce its participation at CES 2025, taking place January 7 – 9, 2025 in Las Vegas. The company will showcase its groundbreaking Beautiful AI innovations at the CES Creator Space, emphasizing how AI and AR are transforming the beauty, fashion and creator spaces.









The CES Creator Space, presented by Sony, is a new activation designed to support the creator community with the newest technology innovations. Located in the Central Hall Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), this exclusive space provides creators with resources to connect with industry leaders, produce compelling content, and expand their networks. Perfect Corp. will be exhibiting at this exciting new space, showcasing its Generative AI-powered solutions designed to revolutionize consumer experiences in beauty and enhance content creation.

Empowering Brands of All Sizes with B2B Generative AI Innovation

Perfect Corp.’s team of experts will be available for one-on-one demos and media briefings to discuss how the latest AI innovations are shaping the future of beauty and retail for SMB and Enterprise brands. The newest B2B Generative AI innovations will include:

Perfect GPT : A proprietarily trained AI assistant framework delivering tailored, real-time beauty and skincare advice. Powered by large language model technology, it provides personalized recommendations tailored to beauty lovers’ needs, featuring natural chat capabilities and immersive AI/AR experiences, including Virtual Try-On and AI Skin Analysis.

: A proprietarily trained AI assistant framework delivering tailored, real-time beauty and skincare advice. Powered by large language model technology, it provides personalized recommendations tailored to beauty lovers’ needs, featuring natural chat capabilities and immersive AI/AR experiences, including Virtual Try-On and AI Skin Analysis. AI Skin Analysis and AI Skin Simulation : These transformative tools deliver dermatologist-verified precision insights through advanced high-definition (HD) analysis, addressing 15 facial concerns from a single photo. They also provide post-treatment visualizations to help users understand potential skincare improvements. Available as both enterprise solutions and Skincare Pro—a subscription-based plans tailored for med spas and aesthetic clinics—these technologies combine powerful analytics with personalized visualization tools, empowering professionals and consumers to make informed, data-driven skincare decisions.

: These transformative tools deliver dermatologist-verified precision insights through advanced high-definition (HD) analysis, addressing 15 facial concerns from a single photo. They also provide post-treatment visualizations to help users understand potential skincare improvements. Available as both enterprise solutions and Skincare Pro—a subscription-based plans tailored for med spas and aesthetic clinics—these technologies combine powerful analytics with personalized visualization tools, empowering professionals and consumers to make informed, data-driven skincare decisions. AI Hair Solutions: A cutting-edge suite of tools designed to transform hair styling and care through advanced AI technology. This comprehensive solution includes AI Hair Color Try-On for dynamic virtual color experiments, AI Hairstyle Tools for personalized styling that incorporates wig try-ons, extensions, volume adjustments, and bang customizations. Additionally, the solution features AI Hair Type Analysis to evaluate texture and frizziness and AI Hair Length Analysis to provide tailored insights. These state-of-the-art technologies enable brands to deliver hyper-realistic, personalized, and engaging hair experiences to their customers.

Fueling Creators with B2C Generative AI Tools for Media Editing and Creativity

Additionally, Perfect Corp. will showcase a range of innovations for the consumer market, including the YouCam Online Editor—an all-in-one tool for seamless photo and video editing featuring AI portrait generators, AI hairstyle try-ons, background and object removal, image and video enhancement, and text to image generator. With a suite of cutting-edge AI-powered editing tools, creators can unleash their imagination and develop content that captivates with stunning visual effects.

Attendees visiting Perfect Corp.’s booth will receive complimentary access to the YouCam Online Editor to explore these cutting-edge Generative AI editing tools—valued at $99.

Transforming Personalization, Creativity, and Digital Innovation for Brands and Creators in 2025

“Perfect Corp. is proud to return to CES to showcase how our latest advancements in Generative AI technology are enhancing personalization, creativity, and digital innovation within the beauty and fashion industries,” said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. “These solutions are set to transform the way consumers, brands, and creators engage in truly immersive, customized experiences in 2025 and beyond.”

In addition to exhibiting, Perfect Corp.’s Chief Growth Officer, Wayne Liu, will be featured in several speaking sessions at CES 2025, where he will discuss the future of AI and AR in the beauty and fashion industries, and how these technologies are enhancing consumer shopping experiences. These sessions include:

For more information about Perfect Corp.’s participation at CES 2025 and to schedule a meeting with our team at the event, visit https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/contact-us.

Perfect Corp. will also be hosting a special media preview on January 7th from 10:00 – 10:30 AM PT. To confirm your spot for a one-to-one demo or the media preview, please reach out to contact_pr@perfectcorp.com.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) leverages ‘Beautiful AI’ innovations to make our world more beautiful. As a pioneer and leader in the space, Perfect Corp. works with over 650 partners around the globe to empower brands to embrace the digital-first world by transforming shopping journeys through digital tech innovations. Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions delivers synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys through hyper-realistic virtual try-ons, AI-powered skin analyses, personalized product recommendation tools and many more Beautiful AI innovations.

