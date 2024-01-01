PolarisAR STELLAR Knee Surgical Guidance System Recognized for Innovation

Mixed-Reality STELLAR Knee named a finalist for Edison Best New Product Awards

The STELLAR Knee, which received 510(k) clearance for use in total knee arthroplasty (knee replacement) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2023, is a mixed-reality system, meaning it combines digital data from spatial computing software and real-world interaction with physical objects. Using a wearable augmented-reality headset, practitioners gain real-time access to anatomic data helpful in planning and guiding total knee arthroplasty procedures, with no need for imaging before surgery.

The STELLAR Knee is nominated to win a gold, silver or bronze Edison Best New Product Award in the broad category of Health, Medical & Biotech and the sub-category of Innovative Surgical Solutions, which includes three products.

The Edison Awards, established in 1987 in honor of iconic inventor Thomas Edison, recognize excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Nominees are assessed based on a range of criteria, including the way the technology was conceived and developed, evidence of game-changing potential satisfying an unmet market need, and impact on society as a whole.

A panel of judges, including top business executives, academics, and engineers, will decide which products best meet the Edison criteria of excellence. The winners of the gold, silver, and bronze awards will be announced on April 3 in Fort Meyers, Fla. at the 2025 Edison Awards Gala.

“We are delighted to be named as a finalist in the Edison Best New Product Awards this year,” said Paul Mikus, CEO of Polaris. “We believe STELLAR Knee has great potential to provide robot-like precision to surgeons during total knee arthroplasty procedures. It’s gratifying to be considered for an award that values the impact on patients and society, as well as advanced technology.”

The Edison Awards nomination comes on the heels of the inclusion of STELLAR Knee in the digital December 2024 Innovations Issue of PM360, a magazine aimed at marketing decision-makers. The issue, which runs annually, showcases exciting advances across marketing, healthcare, and life sciences. STELLAR Knee was included in the category of Innovative Startups, with a write-up highlighting the product’s “compact yet highly accurate platform,” with precision rivalling that of larger robotic systems.

About PolarisAR

PolarisAR is a privately held startup based in Miami, founded in 2020. The company is developing a new class of mixed-reality surgical technology designed to optimize intraoperative workflows and improve patient outcomes using advanced, three-dimensional spatial computing algorithms. Its first product is the STELLAR Knee mixed-reality surgical guidance system, cleared by the FDA in 2023 for total knee arthroplasty (TKA) procedures. By combining the benefits of robot-like precision with the simplicity of a mixed-reality headset, Polaris aims to transform the landscape of orthopedic surgery. More information may be found at https://www.thinkpolaris.com.

