Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Postponement of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Polaris“) today announced that its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“), originally scheduled to be held on June 18, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. (Toronto time), has been postponed.

The Meeting will now be held as follows:

Date: June 26, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. (Toronto time)

Format: Virtual-only meeting

Webcast: https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1923

Password: “polaris2026”

The Meeting will be conducted in the same virtual format as previously announced, and shareholders will continue to be able to attend, participate and vote online through the TSX Trust virtual meeting platform.

Purpose of Postponement

The postponement is being done as the required quorum of 50.1% of shareholders voting has not been achieved at this point in time. We encourage shareholders that have not yet voted their shares to do so prior to 9 am on June 25th.

Meeting Materials and Business

The business of the Meeting remains unchanged. At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to receive the Corporation’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, together with the report of the auditors thereon.

Shareholders will also be asked to vote on the following matters:

electing directors of the Corporation; and reappointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation and authorizing the directors of the Corporation to fix their remuneration.

The Corporation’s management information circular dated May 15, 2026 (the “Circular“), previously distributed to shareholders, provides detailed information regarding the Meeting and the matters to be considered thereat.

Voting and Proxies

Shareholders of record as of April 29, 2026 remain entitled to vote at the Meeting and any postponement thereof.

Proxies previously and validly submitted will continue to be valid for the postponed Meeting unless properly revoked.

Shareholders who have not yet voted are encouraged to do so using the instructions provided in the Circular.

The deadline for submission of proxies will be extended to 24hours (excluding weekends and holidays) prior to the time of the postponed Meeting.

Additional Information

Electronic copies of the Circular and related meeting materials are available on the Corporation’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Corporation’s website at https://polarisrei.com.

If you have questions or require assistance with voting, please contact the Corporation’s Corporate Secretary at info@polarisrei.com or TSX Trust Company at 1-888-433-6443.

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America and the Caribbean. We are a high-performing and financially sound contributor to the energy transition.

The Company’s portfolio includes a geothermal plant (~82 MW), four run-of river hydroelectric plants (~39 MW), three solar (photovoltaic) projects (~35 MW) and an onshore wind park (~26 MW).

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Phone: +1 647-245-7199

Email: info@PolarisREI.com

SOURCE: Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire