Pliant Technologies Wins 2024 NAB Show Product of The Year Award

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 22, 2024 — Pliant Technologies’ CRP-C12 Compact Radio Pack is an Audio Production, Processing and Networking category winner in the 2024 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards. This official awards program recognizes some of the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by exhibitors at the NAB Show.

Pliant Technologies’ CRP-C12 Compact Radio Pack is a newly designed compact Radio Pack (RP) that was created specifically for use with any CrewCom or CrewCom CB2 professional wireless intercom system. The CRP-C12 is one of the industry’s smallest and lightest, fully featured professional radio packs, measuring approximately 3.5 in. x 3.5 in (9 cm x 9 cm), while weighing just under 9 oz./ 255 g.

NAB Show Product of the Year Award Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 15 categories and announced in a live awards ceremony at the NAB Show on April 16. To be eligible for an award, nominated products had to come from companies exhibiting at the 2024 NAB Show and be delivered within the 2024 calendar year.

“We are honored to receive this award along with the very positive industry reaction to this exciting new product,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of Global Sales for Pliant Technologies. “With its compact, lightweight design, the CRP-C12 radio pack is a production quality, easy to operate, and highly reliable solution for our customers. The CRP-C12 is a great addition to the CrewCom radio pack lineup, that now brings a total of four different wireless belt pack options for our customers.”

“NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace showcasing the latest trends and technology spanning creation, distribution and monetization in the broadcast, media and entertainment industry,” says Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Success Officer Eric Trabb, NAB Global Connections and Events. “Congratulations to Pliant for winning the prestigious 2024 NAB Show Product of the Year Award, a testament to the groundbreaking innovation embodied by the CRP-C12 Compact Radio Pack. Its profound impact on the content lifecycle underscores its pivotal role in empowering storytellers to navigate present challenges and embrace the opportunities of tomorrow.”