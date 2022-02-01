PK Sound Welcomes Calgary’s UVS to Growing Partner Network

CALGARY, CANADA, APRIL 22, 2024 — PK Sound, the robotic line array company, has welcomed Calgary, Canada-based live production powerhouse Unlimited Video Staging (UVS) to its growing partner network following the company’s investment in a T8 robotic line source system. UVS has already taken advantage of T8’s patented Multi-Axis Robotics to mitigate noise pollution while still delivering high-impact live entertainment in densely populated urban areas. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive distributor of PK Sound in North America.

“UVS has a longstanding reputation as a national leader in video production technologies and services, so when we decided to expand our offerings into live audio, we sought cutting-edge solutions that would elevate the experiences we deliver for our clients and partners,” says Aaron Buchanan, Founder and CEO of UVS. “PK Sound’s robotic line arrays sound incredible and offer an unprecedented degree of control in shaping acoustic coverage to the contours of any venue or environment our work may take us.”

The company’s initial investment includes twenty-four T8 robotic line source elements and twelve T18 intelligent subwoofers. The system is driven by a PK Cell, which combines power, signal and data distribution in a modular, globally standardized touring rack, and is controlled via PK .dynamics software.

UVS is a one-stop-shop for entertainment and corporate clients, offering a full range of design, technical and production services. The firm specializes in generating and producing original concepts and intellectual property for high-profile applications, ranging from award-winning tours and festivals to corporate events with millions of viewers—incorporating the latest technologies into projects whenever possible.

With both firms calling Calgary home, PK Sound and UVS have established a collaborative partnership, resulting in projects such as PK Sound and ACT Entertainment’s lauded first-of-its-kind Multi-Axis Robotics demonstration at The 2024 NAMM Show. The production, which featured 13 Barco W11 projectors and five Dataton WATCHOUT media servers, immersed participants in a 360-degree visual environment to show precisely how PK’s robotic line array systems tailor acoustic coverage to optimize intelligibility and impact in any indoor or outdoor environment.

“Aaron and the team at UVS know exactly what it takes to deliver world-class live experiences with cutting-edge technologies and unparalleled professionalism,” comments Ralph Mastrangelo, Director of Sales, Live Sound at ACT Entertainment. “PK Sound’s robotic line source solutions will keep UVS at the forefront of the industry as it expands further into live sound and we look forward to supporting the company’s increasingly creative ambitions.”