Pliant Technologies Brings new CrewCom CCU-08 Control Unit to NAB 2023

New Hardware Provides Up to Eight Channels of 4-Wire Intercom I/O for Broadcast and Live Production Applications

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 7, 2023 — Pliant Technologies, a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions, will highlight its CCU-08 CrewCom Control Unit at the 2023 NAB Show (Central Hall, Booth C7521). The CCU-08 is the latest addition to the CrewCom intercom system and gives users the ability to use up to eight 4-Wire ports while retaining all the same features of the existing companion CCU-22 and CCU-44 products.

Like the current Control Units, the new CCU-08 Control Unit contains no radio and is frequency agnostic and can therefore control and monitor any device across CrewNet regardless of radio frequency bands being utilized. With the combination of CrewCom Radio Transceivers, the new CCU-08 supports up to 82 Radio Packs, 18 in Normal mode and 64 in the recently released High Density mode, across all RF bands. Up to four CCU-08 Control Units can be used in one system for larger user counts.

“The new CCU-08 is a great addition to those intercom applications that need more I/O but do not require 2-wire connectivity,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of Global Sales for Pliant Technologies. “The CCU-08 is ideal for larger production and broadcast applications, and we look forward to featuring the latest hardware addition to our renowned CrewCom line at this year’s show.”

The latest CrewCom firmware update (V1.12) includes the recently released High Density mode feature, which is a selectable mode of operation that greatly increases user densities, as well as support for the new CCU-08. The latest CrewCom firmware is available for download at no charge for all users and includes several enhancements, including faster configuration file (CCF) upload speeds and a new Radio Pack paired list function that allows the user to view and manage a list of all the Radio Packs paired to each Control Unit, all in a single location of the software.

CrewCom is an innovative, professional wireless system featuring excellent voice quality with 4-conference or 2-conference full-duplex Radio Packs, Seamless Roaming, the highest density of users in the industry, and a host of comprehensive, easy to use features. CrewCom is based on a versatile decentralized, highly scalable network platform. CrewCom wireless products easily put dependable RF coverage where needed.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.