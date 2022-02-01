Pliant® Technologies Appoints Vision2 West Marketing as Southern California Manufacturers’ Representative

AUBURN, AL, NOVEMBER 29, 2022 – Pliant Technologies, a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions, has appointed Vision2 West Marketing as their Manufacturers’ Representative for Southern California.

“The Southern California market is very important to us, and partnering with Vision2 West puts Pliant Technologies in a great position to increase brand awareness and market share,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of Global Sales for Pliant Technologies. “Vision2 West’s seasoned team of sales and support professionals will help ensure that all current and future customers receive optimal customer service and support, and we look forward to working with the Vision2 team.”

Vision2 West will represent Pliant’s entire suite of products, including its CrewCom and MicroCom intercom lines, along with its complete line of headsets and accessories. Pliant’s CrewCom is an innovative, professional wireless system featuring excellent 7KHz voice quality with 4-conference or 2-conference full-duplex Radio Packs that can select from up to 64 different conferences for each user, and a host of user-friendly features. It is available in two frequency bands (900MHz and 2.4GHz). Unlike a matrix-based architecture, CrewCom is based on a decentralized network platform. CrewCom wireless provides proven, reliable license-free communications, and with the newly released High Density mode offers the highest available user count of any wireless intercom system.

Pliant’s MicroCom line of wireless intercom (MicroCom M and MicroCom XR) are multi-user, full-duplex professional wireless intercom solutions for applications where high-quality audio, excellent range, and low cost are essential. MicroCom delivers the performance and affordability often needed for smaller houses of worship facilities, videographers, corporate events, schools, and more.

“We are excited to add Pliant Technologies to our portfolio of premium manufacturers of pro audio products,” says Mick Beisel, CEO, Vision2 Marketing. “When we opened our Vision2 West office in Southern California, we wanted to make sure we aligned ourselves with top manufacturers of industry products. Pliant’s reputation throughout the industry speaks for itself, and we look forward to promoting and selling Pliant in this busy territory.”

Beisel’s sentiment was echoed by Vision2 West, Southern California Partner, Lee Carpenter. “The decision to partner with Pliant was an easy one,” says Carpenter. “For us, Pliant provides the ability for a wider array of customers to get into wireless at a lower price point. It’s always a good fit when we can find one brand that can cover our entire customer base from the smallest to the largest.”

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.