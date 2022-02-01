Pliant Technologies Announces CrewCom v1.14 Update

Latest Update Enhances the User Experience with New Hardware Support and Additional Features

Auburn, al, MAY 31, 2023 — Pliant Technologies, a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions, announces the release of a new CrewCom firmware and software update, v1.14. The latest update includes several enhancements to CrewCom’s already long list of capabilities, such as the support of two additional hardware devices, convenient new features and several key improvements to CrewWare control software to strengthen the user experience. Pliant will be featuring these latest enhancements at InfoComm 2023 (Booth 4854).

With the new v1.14 firmware update, CrewCom now supports the addition of the new IP-rated lineup of Radio Transceivers (RTs), and the current CrewCom CRP-12 series of Radio Packs (RPs). CrewWare v1.14 includes a unique UI display in the system diagram of CrewWare that automatically detects the new IP-rated RT hardware and shows when it is in use, as well as the indication of corresponding new model numbers in the detail and device list views.

“We look forward to providing these important updates and showcasing them for the first time at InfoComm,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of Global Sales for Pliant Technologies. “As we expand on our CrewCom line, we continually provide hardware support for the newest products. Additionally, the ability to now chose from three unique Radio Packs with an existing CrewCom system adds a greater level of flexibility for existing and new customers.”

Specifically for the CRP-12 Radio Packs, (previously available only for the CB2 system), this new release also adds dual listen/single talk functionality, giving users the ability to simultaneously listen to two pre-selected conferences on a single volume belt pack while also allowing them to talk on either one of those conferences. Software UI additions and modifications have also been made to display the new Radio Pack support as well as to indicate dual listen/single talk capabilities.

Using the new Ping Function feature, it is now possible to activate, from within the software, a device location function called Ping on both the RTs as well as the RPs. For the RT, when activating ping, both the top ping light and the mode LED on the bottom of the transceiver will blink to facilitate the location of a specific device. For the RP, when activated, ping will cause the backlight of the LCD display (or LEDs in the case of the CRP-12) to blink until deactivated by the operator. In order to facilitate the location of a specific RP or RT, ping indications remain latched on until the device has been found and the operator manually disables the function.

Additionally, the CrewWare system’s display of the Radio Transceiver now has the added ability to quickly see the status of each individual device’s antenna selection. It will now graphically indicate if it is in Dual (two antennas) or Single (Left or Right) modes.

The new CrewCom v1.14 firmware upgrade, which includes the new features and updates, is free of charge to all users and will soon be available for direct download from the Pliant Technologies website.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.