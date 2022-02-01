GSL Professional Named Official Distributor of EAW Loudspeaker Systems in the GCC Region

DUBAI, MAY 31, 2023 – Expanding its reach into the Middle East, Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) is proud to announce GSL Professional as its newest distributor in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region as well as Egypt. Dedicated to bringing the best in professional audio, video, lighting and control solutions, GSL has carved a niche for itself as a leader in distribution and trusted client services throughout the area.

Established over 20 years ago, GSL has built a dynamic team of highly experienced professionals to offer comprehensive solutions for recording, broadcast, hospitality, houses of worship, stadiums and more. The company’s alignment with EAW further cements this dedication, having long admired EAW’s commitment to delivering exceptional sound quality and innovation within the industry.

As the AV and live sound markets in the GCC region continue to grow, GSL recognized the need for top-tier sound solutions. Aiming to deliver exceptional experiences to customers and their audiences, a partnership with EAW was a natural fit for the demanding requirements of local events and productions. EAW’s products are highly regarded in the industry not only for exceptional performance and durability, but also for innovative technology and design trends.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with EAW,” says President Fouad Fowzi, CEO of GSL Professional. “EAW’s combination of innovative design, strong customer relationships, ongoing product development and commitment to quality and performance will be key to its success in this highly competitive market. Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional sound solutions to our clients in the GCC region and Egypt.”

Further investing in EAW’s regional customers, GSL offers a dedicated service center located in Dubai to support clients and ensure a satisfactory after-sales experience. Featuring highly skilled and experienced technicians, the service center handles a variety of maintenance, repair and support services. Additional support can be found through GSL’s product specialists, who offer on-site assistance that stems from a thorough knowledge of EAW and extensive industry experience.

“Welcoming GSL Professional as our newest distributor is an exciting venture for EAW,” says T.J. Smith, president of EAW. “GSL provides only the highest level of technical, marketing, service and sales support, for both consultants and integrators, as well as venue operators, engineers, end-users and more. We look forward to creating a strong and enduring partnership that will bring more opportunity to our GCC-region customers.”

More information about GSL Professional can be found at https://gslprofessional.com/.