AUBURN, ALABAMA, NOVEMBER 10, 2026 — Pliant Technologies’ highly anticipated CrewCom Flex™ product line is now shipping in the United States. As the industry’s first frameless matrix intercom system and the only complete matrix IP-based intercom solution, CrewCom Flex redefines professional communications by converging wired, wireless, and virtual voice communication on a standards-based AES67 / SMPTE ST 2110 backbone — all without the limitations of traditional matrix hardware frames.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of broadcast, live event, sports, corporate AV, and production professionals, CrewCom Flex seamlessly unites Pliant’s proven CrewCom wireless intercom technology with a powerful new ecosystem of wired panels, desktop panels, wired beltpacks, and browser- or app-based virtual intercom panels that can be deployed in cloud-native or local infrastructures.

“After receiving an overwhelmingly positive response since introducing CrewCom Flex, we’re excited to begin shipping the product line to customers throughout the United States,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of Global Sales for Pliant Technologies. “CrewCom Flex was designed from the ground up to address the changing realities of modern production communications. By eliminating the traditional matrix frame, we’re providing customers with greater flexibility, lower total cost of ownership, simplified system management, and nearly limitless scalability.”

At the core of the CrewCom Flex product line is the new CrewCom Flex Main Panel [CKP-16] and Desktop Panel [CDP-16], designed to combine the familiarity of traditional hardware with the flexibility and advantages of frameless distributed IP communications. Pliant’s new CrewCom Flex four-channel [CBP-24] beltpack is designed for flexible production workflows. The beltpack features an integrated microphone and speaker, allowing users an option to communicate without requiring a headset.

Expansion panels can be added to create highly customizable user stations, while each panel and desktop panel functions as its own intelligent distributed matrix. Unlike traditional matrix-based intercom systems that rely on centralized hardware frames, CrewCom Flex utilizes a unique distributed processing architecture, eliminating single points of failure while enabling almost limitless scalability. CrewCom Flex is standards-based with AES67 and SMPTE ST 2110 support for seamless AoIP and VoIP integration and includes ST 2022-7 compliance for maximum reliability in mission-critical applications.

The Flex product line also includes CrewCom Flex Virtual Intercom, an integrated browser-based VoIP communications solution available in 4-, 8-, 16-, and 36-key virtual user configurations. Flex Virtual Intercom can operate as a standalone communications system or integrate seamlessly into larger CrewCom Flex deployments. Accessible from PCs, Macs, tablets, and mobile devices, it provides unprecedented deployment flexibility for remote and distributed production teams.

CrewCom Flex additionally integrates directly with existing CrewCom wireless intercom systems through CrewCom’s 32×32 Dante/AES-67 Digital Audio Network Interface [CXD-32CF], which provides routing and expansion capabilities into and out of a CrewNet infrastructure using EtherCon copper and dual LC fiber connectivity.

System configuration and management are handled through the updated CrewWare 2.0 software product line, featuring intuitive drag-and-drop tools that simplify deployment, control, and management of all resources within a single unified ecosystem.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.