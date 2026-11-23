Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX‐V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margin, provides an update on licence PL001 in the North Falkland Basin following publication by Navitas Petroleum LP (“Navitas” or the “Operator”) of its results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. Following the acquisition of JHI Associates Inc. (“JHI”) announced on 17 November 2026, Eco now holds a 35% working interest (“WI”) in Falkland Islands PL001 licence block, operated by Navitas Petroleum Atlantic Limited (65%) WI.

Navitas reported that it is preparing to commence development drilling for the first phase of the Sea Lion Northern Development Area (“NDA1”) in March 2027 expecting first oil in mid-2028. The Operator is considering drilling two oil exploration wells during the first phase of the Sea Lion NDA1 drilling campaign expected in 2027. One of the wells under consideration is a multi-target exploration well on PL001 that would target Chatham, Poseidon, Rhea, Selene and Tyche. For such prospects, Navitas reported gross best estimate (2U) of approximately 640 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE) of prospective resources for the targets of the proposed PL001 Well 1 (approximately 225 million net to Eco). The other proposed well is on the Sea Lion licences. The exact timing of drilling the potential PL001 well has yet to be confirmed and the Company will announce it in due course. Similar to other licences adjacent to the Sea Lion project held by Navitas, should a discovery be made in PL001, it may also be developed, among other options, through a tie-back to the floating production and storage facilities as planned for the Sea Lion project.

Under the PL001 farm-in agreement, Navitas will fund Eco’s 35% share of the first US$40 million of gross expenditure on the licence through a carry loan capped at US$14 million net to Eco. The loan is repayable from 85% of the free cash flow attributable to Eco’s interest in any future production from PL001.

Given the relatively shallow water depths on PL001 and the rig rates available under the long-term Sea Lion drilling contract and NDA1, Eco expects the carry to cover in full its share of the cost of the proposed PL001 exploration well and, in the event of a discovery, a subsequent appraisal well on the licence.

Navitas also reported that it intends to assess options for commercialising gas across the Sea Lion and PL001 licences, including gas from the Johnson and Liz discoveries. The largest part (approx. 70%) of the Johnson gas discovery lies within PL001. (Rockhopper CPR 2012 prepared by Gaffney Cline and associates)

The copy of the full report from Navitas, can be found here: NAVITAS PETRO- Q3 2026 report | MAYA – TASE Site

**ENDS**

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following.

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 7770 6424 Gil Holzman, President & Chief Executive Officer Alice Carroll, VP Business Development & Corporate Affairs Strand Hanson (Financial & Nominated Adviser) +44 (0) 20 7409 3494 James Harris, James Bellman, Edward Foulkes Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Henry Fitzgerald-O’Connor, Charlie Hammond Berenberg (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Matthew Armitt Celicourt (PR) +44 (0) 20 7770 6424 Mark Antelme, Kathleen Beams

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. This news release contains material information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. For the purposes of applicable UK legislation, this announcement contains inside information.

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas exploration company with offshore licence interests in Guyana, the Falkland Islands, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

In Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In the Falkland Islands, the Company holds a 35% Working Interest in the 1,126 km2 PL001 Licence in the offshore North Falkland Basin. In Namibia, following the completion of the farm-down to BP, the Company holds a 25% Working Interest in three offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs 97, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 22,893 km2 in the Walvis Basin. In Offshore South Africa, Eco holds a 5.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B and a 37.5% Working Interest in Block 1 CBK, in the Orange Basin, totalling approximately 37,510km2.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) including Navitas’s proposed PL001 and Sea Lion exploration wells, their potential inclusion in the NDA1 campaign, the timing of Sea Lion development drilling and first production, the potential for a PL001 tie-back, Navitas’s plans to assess gas commercialization options and its assessment of the potential impact of contractor replacements on the Sea Lion project. This information is based on Navitas’s reported plans and schedules and assumes that required approvals and partner decisions are obtained and that any PL001 development would follow a discovery and be technically and commercially feasible. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “plans”, “potential”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “should” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Navitas’ proposed evaluations and the outcomes of such evaluations, activities including drilling and first production and Navitas operations. Actual results may differ materially. Navitas and its partners may change, defer or cancel drilling. Regulatory or geopolitical developments, contractor or equipment delays and cost increases could affect the Sea Lion schedule and the proposed PL001 well. Exploration may yield no commercial discovery, and a tie-back or gas commercialisation may prove uneconomic or otherwise infeasible.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.

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