Kopin Receives Initial $3 Million First Production Order for New Weapon Sight Module

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-resolution microdisplays and display subassemblies for defense, enterprise, consumer and medical products, today announced it has received an initial $3 million production order for a new weapon sight module.

“This initial order for a new weapon sight electronic eyepiece confirms Kopin as the leader in weapon sight eyepieces for soldiers and is an example of our continued success in designing and manufacturing very complex microdisplay subassemblies that are used in the most rugged environments,” said Bill Maffucci, Kopin’s Vice President/General Manager of Government and Professional Products. “This weapon sight is for a new market and application and we believe the current situation in Europe provides significant opportunities for follow-on orders.”

This weapon sight module offers a sophisticated video “see through” augmented reality capability. It incorporates our proprietary CyberDisplay® product and our custom-designed optics, which have been proven as the reliable and high-performing core in more than 250,000 weapon sight systems. The order calls for deliveries in 2023.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Kopin and CyberDisplay are trademarks of Kopin Corporation.

