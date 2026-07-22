Plethora Precious Metals Fund Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Prosper Gold Corp.

Plethora Precious Metals Fund (“Plethora“) announces that it has filed an early warning report (the “Report“) with respect to the sale (the “Transaction“) of an aggregate of 1,200,000 common shares (the “Shares“) in the capital of Prosper Gold Corp. (the “Company“). Prior to the Transaction, Plethora beneficially owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 4,279,909 Shares and 1,500,000 Share purchase warrants (“Warrants“), representing approximately 6.90% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 9.10% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis. Following the Transaction, Plethora beneficially owns or controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 3,079,909 Common Shares and 1,500,000 Warrants, representing approximately 4.97% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 7.21% of the Company’s issued and outstanding on a partially diluted basis

Plethora has no current intention to acquire or dispose of any Shares, but may, depending on market and other conditions, acquire or dispose of beneficial ownership or control of Shares or other securities of the Company whether through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances or otherwise.

In satisfaction of the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, an early warning report respecting the acquisition of securities by Plethora will be filed under the Company’s SEDAR+ Profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Plethora is incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and its head office is located at Mondriaantoren, 19th floor, Amstelplein 40 C, 1096 BC, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The principal business of Plethora is an Investment Fund.

For information, please contact:

Peter Vermeulen – Fund Manager

Mondriaantoren, 19th floor

Amstelplein 40 C

1096 BC, Amsterdam

The Netherlands

Phone: C: +31 61 301 17 60

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE: Stichting Depositary Plethora Precious Metals Fund

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