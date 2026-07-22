As Markets Continue Their Historic Climb, ELEKTROS Celebrates a 23.40% Trading-Day Gain While Advancing Its Vision for America’s High-Speed EV Charging Infrastructure

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) announced that its shares closed the trading day up 23.40%, marking what management described as an encouraging milestone for the Company and its shareholders.

The Company also provided an operational update regarding its ongoing evaluation of a potential U.S. location for approximately 10 to 15 high-speed electric vehicle charging stations. Management believes the site offers strong customer traffic and complementary nearby amenities, making it a promising candidate, subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary conditions.

Separately, the Company stated that previously extracted lithium material in Sierra Leone is continuing to be organized and bagged in preparation for eventual containerization and shipment, subject to future logistics and commercial arrangements.

Chief Executive Officer Shlomo Bleier said: “We are excited by the momentum we are seeing. We believe the future of transportation is electric, and reliable charging infrastructure will play an important role in that transition.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

Publicly Traded • Ticker Symbol: ELEK

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire