Plaza Premium Lounge Opens at Orlando International Airport

Plaza Premium Group’s Orlando Lounge offers leisure and business travelers a sense of tranquility along with special offerings for families traveling with children

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Plaza Premium Group (PPG), the award-winning global leader in integrated, 360° airport hospitality experiences with over 250 locations in more than 30 countries, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its flagship Plaza Premium Lounge at Orlando International Airport (MCO). The state-of-the-art Plaza Premium Lounge, located inside MCO’s new Terminal C, is the Group’s most significant investment in the U.S. and features a re-imagined Lounge experience that was meticulously designed to cater to Orlando’s unique mix of business and leisure travelers—in addition to being the theme park capital of the world, Orlando is a hub for sporting events, festivals, concerts, and consumer trade shows. Among the bespoke touchpoints and enhanced offerings in the Lounge are custom-designed seating options, quiet zones, semi-private workspaces, spa-like showers, chef-inspired à la carte dining options, and a family-friendly zone with an interactive gaming area for children—a company first.





“Plaza Premium Group is synonymous with luxury and warm hospitality, and today is a key milestone for us as we open our second Plaza Premium Lounge in the U.S. that’s a one-of-a-kind facility for passengers to work, play, and socialize,” said Song Hoi See, Plaza Premium Group Founder and CEO. “The opening of the Orlando Lounge reinforces our commitment to make travel better. We’re committed to offering guests an exceptional experience as we redefine travel with an enhanced lounge offering focused on design, art, local culture, wellness, and sustainability, offering functionality for both business travelers and families. It’s also a testament to our overall continued service excellence that Plaza Premium Lounge in September was again voted as ‘World’s Best Independent Airport Lounge’ at the 2022 Skytrax World Airline Awards for the sixth consecutive year.”

“Orlando International Airport is committed to giving passengers a wide variety of choices, and the Plaza Premium Lounge offers a unique hospitality experience in our innovative Terminal C,” said Kevin Thibault, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which manages and operates the airport. “This gives both business travelers and families on vacation another option to enjoy their ‘Orlando Experience.’”

Orlando’s new Terminal C will serve up to 12 million passengers annually and allows the airport to raise total passenger capacity to 60 million per year. The Lounge is 10,000 square feet, accommodates up to 223 guests, and is LEED Certified – an internationally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement. Design aesthetics focus on the Orlando experience of “sky, gardens and water” and soothing greens and blues evoke Central Florida springs and waterscapes. Interior floor-to-ceiling glass expanses connect guests to the hustle and bustle of Terminal C’s Palm Court.

Business and leisure travelers can relax and work in a dedicated “quiet zone” and enjoy views of the air field as planes land and takeoff—a perk for aviation enthusiasts. Thoughtful amenities such as a variety of comfortable seating options complete with international charging ports, luxury washrooms with spa-like shower facilities, and complimentary Wi-Fi are also available.

Orlando is a family-friendly destination and home to the world’s top theme parks. Therefore, the Lounge has been designed with the family in mind. An entertainment area includes an interactive screen with a custom “turtle drop” game called Tasty Turtle Treats for older children that will keep them engaged, and KidCast – an audio storytelling platform for young children where every child hears their name and imagines themselves in the story. And, in partnership with the Orlando Museum of Art, the Lounge includes a curated Orlando Storytelling Wall.

PPG’s global culinary team offers guests a range of signature dishes, including a gourmet Orlando hot dog and special children’s dishes like homemade mac and cheese. Pastries, deserts, and cookies are home-made every day. Curated craft cocktails are available from knowledgeable mixologists, including three exclusive to Plaza Premium Lounge, created for Plaza Premium guests.

The Lounge is open daily to all travelers regardless of airline or class of travel. Enroll in Plaza Premium Lounge Pass Americas (PPL Pass Americas) for a contactless solution that provides access to all Lounges across North America and enjoy significant savings of up to 50 percent. Travelers can also sign up for PPG’s rewards program, Smart Traveller, to receive year-round benefits. Premium credit cards including American Express Platinum Card® and DragonPass cardholders will be able to enjoy complimentary access to the MCO lounge, in addition to the Lounge at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Terminal E—PPG’s first Lounge in the United States. All services are available for reservation at the Plaza Premium Lounge official website: https://www.plazapremiumlounge.com/en-us

