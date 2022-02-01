NFL Analyst Emmanuel Acho,  2x NBA All-Star Baron Davis, Super Bowl Champ Ray Lewis Lead a Star-Studded Investment Group in Tech Start-Up MOON ULTRA

Moon Ultra raises $15 million Series B round of funding

Music entrepreneurs L.A. REID and BURNA BOY join other sports and entertainment stars’ investment in MOON Ultra, one of TIME’s “Best Inventions of 2020”

MOON ULTRA, the Texas-based consumer electronics company empowering storytellers and creators to level up their content, announced today it has raised a $15 million series B funding round that includes an expansive star-studded investment group of 20+ investors across professional sports, entertainment, lifestyle and technology industries. MOON ULTRA offers professional lighting at the power of the consumer's fingertips through portable lighting devices with intuitive touch controls that provide customizable brightness and tone.





Today’s announcement will enable further development of the company’s growing slate of products and distribution across the globe. MOON ULTRA is the brainchild of CEO and co-founder Edward Madongorere, who was inspired by his son with Autism to capture every moment, and subsequently designed MOON UltraLight to enhance the way consumers take photos and videos. The Zimbabwe-born Madongorere drew inspiration from his design background, resulting in the company’s products being recognized by Fast Company (2022 Innovation by Design Awards), GDUSA (American Graphic Design Award – Best of 10,000+ entries) and TIME Magazine (Best Inventions of 2020) among others.

Among the list of investors announced today in the Series B funding round: Sports icons and media personalities including EMMANUEL ACHO, 2x Emmy-winning host, FS1 analyst and former NFL LB; RAY LEWIS, 2x Super Bowl champion (MVP) and 13x Pro Bowl LB; BARON DAVIS, 2x NBA All-Star guard, founder and tech investor; former NFL stars and hosts of ‘Nice & Neat the Podcast’ (OMAR BOLDEN, Super Bowl champion and former NFL S; DUKE IHENACHO, former NFL S and on-air host; and JALON WEBSTER, CEO of GoldenHour Grooming); ADEEL SHAMS, founder of COOLKICKS and host of Kickin’ It With COOLKICKS podcast; CHINEY OGWUMIKE, 2x WNBA All-Star forward and ESPN analyst, and JOE WILLOCK, Newcastle United midfielder.

Lewis was eager to join MOON ULTRA as an investor after using the Moon UltraLight. “Moon Ultra eliminates the worry of trying to find the right area or best lighting to take a photo. It’s so clear and direct, I find myself actually smiling brighter because it shows your best features. I am super excited for this partnership,” said Ray Lewis, Super Bowl MVP.

NewCastle Midfielder Joe Willock added, “Moon facilitates my life in two ways: quality and durability, both of which are necessary to my day-to-day life. Moon has significantly raised my profile, my photos now have that extra edge and polished look because I know I can take them with my Moon device on my iPhone. My digital photographic footprint has definitely received a more professional appearance as a result of being proactive when taking photos at events and restaurants with Moon Ultra.”

Today’s Series B raise also includes entertainment personalities and entrepreneurs LAMORNE MORRIS, actor, comedian and TV personality; DIAMOND BATISTE, film producer, writer, director and influencer; NOAH BECK, actor, lifestyle influencer and 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30; SARA “LOVESTYLE” HOOD, on-air host, MICHAEL LE, dancer and 2022 Forbes Top Creators; B. SIMONE, actress, musician and stand up comedian; TRAVIS WONG, actor, choreographer and stunt man and WES (ARMSTRONG) WUZGOOD, director and producer.

“I wanted to become an investor because this is innovative technology that caters to the world we live in. I do everything from my phone, including taking pictures. From managing low light situations to creating compelling content, people always ask me about it. And honestly, the product design is so cool,” said Lamorne Morris, actor, comedian and TV personality.

“Moon ULTRA is great because it’s so sleek and minimal. It’s easy to carry around and attach to my phone, which has been helpful for making videos and taking photos at evening events and restaurants. I don’t travel without it now. From an investor standpoint, I like to keep a mixed portfolio and consumer tech is something that I’m very interested in. I also want to invest in companies that make products I would personally use, and that are additive to a user’s everyday life,” said Noah Beck, actor and lifestyle influencer.

In addition to the individuals named above, multi Grammy award-winning producer L.A. REID and Grammy award-winning artist BURNA BOY are the latest entertainers announced today to join the list of influential Hollywood moguls including Harvey Ventures (STEVE and LORI HARVEY) among others.

“It is our mission to collaborate with the best individuals across various industries to showcase the power of our illuminating products and services at the ease of your fingertips. We are fortunate to have such an amazing group of sports and entertainment stars who understand the global need and desire to capture professional lit content on their own, without the need for a photographer or videographer. We’ve exceeded our expectations and are growing internationally through the support of a phenomenal team of investors,” said Edward Madongorere.

About MOON ULTRA

MOON ULTRA is an award-winning consumer technology brand founded in 2017 by Edward Madongorere and Dishen ‘Dixon’ Yang. Through its revolutionary approach to sleek design and functionality, MOON ULTRA offers content creators (and consumers alike) a premium professional lighting experience on virtually any mobile device at the touch of a fingertip. Named one of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of 2020, MOON ULTRA is boldly about storytelling, inclusivity and designing products that shine positivity on the world at an affordable price. The brand’s array of investors includes some of the world’s biggest names in music, professional sports, entertainment and technology. For more information, visit moonultra.com.

