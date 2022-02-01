PLAYSTUDIOS and Merlin Entertainments Join Forces From Across the Globe to Bring Real Life Rewards to Mobile Tetris® Players

myVIP Rewards Store adds Merlin Entertainments’ world-class attractions in Australia and New Zealand

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS), the award-winning developer of the playAWARDS loyalty platform and publisher of free-to-play mobile games that offer real-world rewards to players, has formed an international partnership with Merlin Entertainments to offer the adventure company’s most exciting experiences in Australia and New Zealand to playAWARDS members through the Tetris® myVIP Rewards Store. Players can now use Loyalty Points earned from playing the popular mobile game to redeem rewards across their 10 attractions; Madame Tussauds Sydney, WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo, Sydney Tower Eye, Illawarra Fly Treetop Adventures, SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium, SEA LIFE Melbourne, LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Melbourne, OTWAY Fly Treetop Adventures, SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast and SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s.





“Having an opportunity to collaborate with a world-renowned company like Merlin Entertainments is truly thrilling for PLAYSTUDIOS as we look to unite with partners who bring the most rewarding and exciting experiences to their guests,” said Rob Oseland, President of the Americas for PLAYSTUDIOS. “We are happy to welcome them to the playAWARDS family as it continues to grow internationally and attract loyal players worldwide.”

Freeman Fung, Marketing & Promotion Manager at Merlin Entertainments ANZ, says, “We are excited to be partnering with PLAYSTUDIOS to help families unlock more rewards and consequently deliver more magical days out at our Merlin attractions across Australia and New Zealand.”

Players around the world can redeem their Loyalty Points in the myVIP Rewards Store after earning points playing Tetris® via iOS, Android, and on Facebook in your browser.

About PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS), creator of the groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform, is a publisher and developer of popular mobile games, including the iconic Tetris® mobile app and a rich collection of classic casual games including Solitaire and Sodoku. The playAWARDS loyalty platform enables players of any Playstudios games to earn real-world rewards from a global collection of iconic hospitality, entertainment and leisure brands across 15 countries and four continents. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, IHG, Bowlero, and Gray Line Tours among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular casual games with compelling real-world benefits. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments launched in 1999 and has become a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As one of the world’s largest attraction operators, Merlin creates and delivers memorable, immersive brand experiences for their 67 million guests each year. Discover the amazing, underwater world at SEA LIFE, get closer to the stars at Madame Tussauds, walk among the treetops or zip through the skies at our FLY adventures, experience the city from Sydney’s ultimate viewpoint at the Sydney Tower Eye, and enjoy nonstop family fun at Legoland Discovery Centre in Melbourne. With 140 parks and attractions across 25 countries, they continuously focus on creating magical experiences worldwide for every visitor.

