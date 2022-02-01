Player Music Distribution Now Represents Prism Sound in Serbia

UK manufacturer Prism Sound has appointed Player Music Distribution to handle its entire range of high quality audio interfaces and converters in Serbia.

Prism Sound’s products include the award-winning multichannel ADA-8XR converter, Lyra, Titan and Atlas audio interfaces, and the well-established SADiE range of digital audio workstations and location recorders. The company is also now shipping its DREAM ADA-128 modular audio conversion system and Player Music Distribution will be representing this exciting new product in Serbia.

Based in Belgrade, Player Music Distribution was established in 2004 by Nikola Stosic and Predrag Malinovic. It represents a wide range of pro audio brands including PSI, Barefoot, Focal Pro, Focusrite/Novation, Apogee, Beyerdynamic, Tascam, Eve Audio, Hedd and Mackie.

“Prism Sound products are a great addition to our range because they are renowned for the quality of their audio reproduction,” Stosic says. “Serbia offers plenty of opportunities to attract new customers to the brand and we are looking forward to embracing that challenge. Customers who have already demoed Prism Sound interfaces are very satisfied with their performance.”

Mark Evans, sales director for Prism Sound, adds: “Our audio interfaces has a great deal to offer Serbian customers because they are high quality, reliable and easy to use. There are various different Prism Sound interfaces available for all types of applications and we are confident that, with Player Music Distribution’s help, we can firmly establish our brand in Serbia and introduce many new customers to the Prism Sound range.”

Stosic believes that Prism Sound’s Lyra audio interface will be the trailblazer for the range because it has an affordable price and will appeal to artist, producers and studio owners.

Based on Prism Sounds award-winning Orpheus interface, Lyra comes in two versions – Lyra 1, which has two analogue input channels, two DA output channels and optical-only digital I/O, and Lyra 2, which has two AD input channels with switchable microphone, instrument or line input modes and four DA output channels. Both versions incorporate new ARM Cortex processor design offering class-compliant USB interfacing that allows for seamless integration with both Macs and PCs. They also both offer digital volume control, a low latency ‘console-quality’ digital mixer for foldback monitoring, optical SPDIF capability and can be controlled using Prism Sound’s software app for Mac and Windows platforms.

For more information about Player Music Distribution, please visit www.player.rs. For more information about Prism Sound, please visit www.prismsound.com

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987, Prism Sound manufacture professional digital audio equipment for the international broadcast, film and music production sectors. The company’s products are renowned for their exceptional audio quality and are the converters and interfaces of choice for many of the world’s top artists, producers, composers, mixing and mastering engineers. They are also the mainstay of many internationally acclaimed audio facilities including Metropolis Studios, Sony, ESPN, the Library of Congress and Walt Disney. Prism Sound also produces SADiE audio production workstation software, which is used by major national broadcasters such as the BBC and Radio France, as well as many of the world’s leading mastering houses and classical and live music recording engineers.

