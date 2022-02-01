Miley Cyrus & Disney Reunite for the Disney+ Original Special Event: “Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)”

Premiering on March 10 at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST,

The Disney Branded Television Special Coincides With the Release of Cyrus’ Eighth Studio Album, Endless Summer Vacation

Miley To Perform Several Tracks From the Album, Including Flowers

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Disney+ will celebrate multiplatinum-selling recording artist Miley Cyrus’ highly anticipated eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation with an original special event, “Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions).” Miley Cyrus serves as executive producer on the music-focused performance special from Disney Branded Television will showcase new music from Endless Summer Vacation, including “Flowers,” which has been No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks since its debut. Produced by Miley Cyrus, the award-winning creative production company RadicalMedia, HopeTown Entertainment, Crush Management and Columbia Records, “Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)” is set to premiere on Friday, March 10, at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Disney+.





Miley Cyrus takes the stage in this must-see, Disney+ music event, “Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions).” For the first time ever, Miley performs songs from “Endless Summer Vacation,” including her hit single “Flowers,” seven additional tracks from the album, one of her chart-topping classic hits and a special performance with Rufus Wainwright.

The global superstar’s cinematic performances are threaded with exclusive interviews in the famed Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived and where Miley shot the celebrated official music video for “Flowers.” With this special, Miley, who also serves as executive producer, opens the door to audiences around the world, providing insight into her new album and the person she is today. The “Backyard Sessions” are a series that Miley began in 2012 for her fans. Viewers were quickly taken with the experience of watching Miley and her band perform in an intimate, outdoor setting, and the “Backyard Sessions” quickly became a benchmark series. “Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)” serves as a continuation.

Endless Summer Vacation will be available globally, both digitally and at physical retailers via Columbia Records, on March 10. Fans can preorder multiple configurations now, including black vinyl, exclusive red vinyl and an exclusive clear vinyl variant only available on shop.mileycyrus.com. Fans can also presave the album on streaming services here.

“Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)” is produced by RadicalMedia, Miley Cyrus, HopeTown Entertainment, Crush Management and Columbia Records. Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter are directors, and Marcell Rév is director of photography.

About Disney+



Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service, as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or as part of Combo+ in Latin America with Star+, the standalone general entertainment and sports streaming service in the region. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

About RadicalMedia



RadicalMedia is one of the world’s leading producers of premium content. The company develops, creates & produces film, television, advertising, music videos, design, digital and immersive experiences. Most recently, the company is celebrating their fourth overall Academy Award nomination and second win with Summer of Soul on Disney+ & Hulu, which has been recognized as one of the most awarded documentaries in history. RadicalMedia’s other Academy Award for Fog of War and two other nominations for Paradise Lost on HBO; What Happened, Miss Simone? on Netflix; and the Emmy-winning film of Hamilton on Broadway on Disney+; are amongst many other successful projects they’ve produced and continue to produce for companies such as Apple, Netflix, HBO, Disney+, Showtime, History, National Geographic, Peacock, and Hulu. Fluent in every discipline of storytelling across all media platforms, RadicalMedia has attained industry-wide recognition beyond the Academy Awards and Emmy® wins with multiple Golden Globes, BAFTAs, Independent Spirit Awards, Peabodys, Grammys®, The Smithsonian Cooper-Hewitt National Design Award for Communication Design, Cannes Lion Palme D’ore and just about every accolade associated with the advertising, marketing, and entertainment industry. www.radicalmedia.com

About Disney Branded Television



Disney Branded Television encompasses the creative storytellers, and production and marketing teams responsible for Disney-branded television series, movies and other programming spanning live-action, animated and unscripted formats. The group helps fuel the Disney+ streaming platform and Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior linear networks with content geared toward kids, tweens, teens and families, with stories that are imaginative, aspirational and reflective of their world and experiences. Recent projects include “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” “Monsters at Work,” “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” “Growing Up,” and “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” as well as upcoming “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.” Disney Branded Television has created some of the most iconic and award-winning properties and franchises, including Peabody Award winners “Doc McStuffins” and “The Owl House”; Emmy® Award winners “Big City Greens,” “Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts,” and “Elena of Avalor”; the beloved “Mickey Mouse” cartoon shorts plus the Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) franchise, comprised of more than 100 titles.

