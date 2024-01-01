Platinum Producer Johhny G taps KRK GoAux

MIAMI, JULY 8, 2025 ― Billboard-charting, platinum-selling Artist, Producer, and Creative Visionary Johhny G is making waves in the music industry. He started one of TikTok’s biggest dance trends of 2020 and the viral Chinese New Year Remix #vibechallenge. Known for his genre-defying style and catchy hits, Johnny G is turning heads with his new KRK GoAux 4 Portable Studio Monitor setup, which is as dynamic as his sound.

Best known for working with iconic talent like YG Marley on songs like “Praise Jah in the Moonlight,” Johhny G’s production toolkit just got a powerful upgrade. A long-time user of KRK’s ROKIT 10-3 Powered Studio Monitors, Johnny G has now also embraced the ultra-portable GoAux, and he’s not looking back. “I like the GoAux because they are compact and convenient,” he says. “The carrying case makes it super easy to travel and transport where I need to go, and the sound is great as well.”

From impromptu beat-making sessions to vibing out with mixes, Johhny G appreciates the flexibility and uncompromised audio quality that KRK brings to his creative workflow. “I use the GoAux mainly for home mixing sessions,” he explains. “I will set the monitors up and make beats from anywhere — the kitchen, balcony, you name it.”

Beyond just production, the GoAux monitors have become a crucial tool for Johhny G for playback and referencing. “My KRKs have good, clear sound and have helped me in my creative process,” he adds. “At the end of the day, I want everything to sound good, whether that’s through headphones or in the car, and these monitors help make sure of that.”

Of course, it’s not just about sound — it’s also about the vibe. “I enjoy the aesthetics of KRK in general,” Johhny G adds. “The look of the monitors is cool, and the bright yellow cones really stands out.”

With humble beginnings in South Florida, Johhny G’s journey as an artist and producer began in high school, when he first dove into the depths of music-making. Since then, he has grown into a multifaceted creator who doesn’t believe in genres or labels, just great sound and boundless creativity. “KRK was the first pair of speakers I ever owned,” Johhny G reflects. “I grew up using them, and they really helped me find my sound.”

Whether it’s through his viral hits or high-energy TikTok dance challenges, Johhny G continues to push musical boundaries. His upcoming single, “Human,” is set to drop on July 11, and you can bet it’s been fine-tuned on a pair of KRKs.

Johhny G has had a passion for music since he was a child, learning various instruments, singing in the school choir, and making beats in his college dorm room, which is where he discovered his love for mixing. Music has also been a way for him to bond with his dad, who he says, “worked a lot of Saturday nights and would be off playing music for hours. Music has always kept us connected.”

As someone with a passion for both creating and producing music, Johhny G is a unique artist with a strong ear for quality sound and diverse musical interests. Instead of trying to box himself into a certain category, Johhny G leaves it up to his music and creates based on feeling, regardless of what label it suits. With his KRKs by his side, Johhny G continues to create with endless possibilities for what comes next.

Check out more of what Johhny G is up to on his social channels @JohhnyG__.