Plano Overhead Garage Door Celebrates 14th Consecutive Consumer Choice Award for Garage and Overhead Door Services

Plano Overhead Garage Door, the most awarded garage door company in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, has once again earned the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Garage and Overhead Door category – marking an outstanding 14 consecutive years of recognition for trusted service and superior workmanship. This milestone highlights nearly five decades of dedication to fair pricing, community connection, and exceptional customer care for homeowners throughout North Texas.

Family-owned and operated since 1977, Plano Overhead Garage Door has built its reputation one household at a time, combining professional expertise with a genuine commitment to honesty and convenience. From emergency repairs to complete garage door installations, the company remains the first call for thousands of local families who value quality they can rely on.

Same-Day Service with a Personal Touch

One hallmark of Plano Overhead Garage Door’s success is their approach to customer service. Every homeowner receives a free estimate, a same-day appointment with a guaranteed 30-minute arrival window, and a personal text introducing the certified service professional en route – complete with a photo, fun facts, and a live link to track their arrival in real time. It’s thoughtful, transparent service that puts homeowners at ease.

“Winning the Consumer Choice Award for the 14th consecutive year means so much to our team because it reflects what truly matters – the trust and satisfaction of our community,” said the Plano Overhead Garage Door team. “We’re proud to keep raising the bar for what homeowners can expect from a garage door company, year after year.”

Certified Professionals, Quality You Can See

Plano Overhead Garage Door focuses exclusively on residential garage door repairs, replacements, opener upgrades, and preventative maintenance. With a showroom conveniently located off Highway 75 in Plano, customers can compare doors, touch sample panels, and see opener demonstrations before making a decision – a level of hands-on service rare in today’s online-first world.

All technicians are certified and thoroughly trained to handle everything from broken spring replacements to installing insulated doors that improve energy efficiency and enhance curb appeal. Backed by robust warranties, each job is done right the first time – with no surprise fees and no sales pressure.

Clear Pricing, No Gimmicks

Plano Overhead Garage Door has stayed true to the values it was founded on nearly 50 years ago: fair, upfront pricing and clear communication. Free estimates ensure no hidden costs, and the company’s warranties offer industry-leading protection that homeowners can trust long after the installation is complete.

This straightforward approach, combined with consistent five-star reviews, has earned the company a reputation as a trusted local partner for families across Plano, Collin County, and beyond.

Protecting Homes and Giving Back

As a family business, Plano Overhead Garage Door believes in giving back to the communities that have supported them for generations. The team participates in local events, supports neighborhood associations, and donates services when neighbors are in need – reinforcing their role not just as a service provider, but as a dependable local presence.

Building on a Legacy of Excellence

As they celebrate this 14th consecutive Consumer Choice Award, Plano Overhead Garage Door remains focused on continuous improvement. The company plans to grow its team of certified professionals, introduce new product lines featuring the latest smart-home and energy-saving technologies, and continue refining the customer experience with even more flexible scheduling and personalized service.

No matter how they grow, the company stays rooted in the same values of trust, integrity, and quality workmanship that have defined it for nearly five decades – and that have earned Plano Overhead Garage Door its remarkable track record of community recognition.

Visit the Showroom or Book a Free Estimate

Homeowners are welcome to visit the Plano showroom on Highway 75 to explore doors and openers in person, speak with knowledgeable staff, and get personalized recommendations. To learn more, request a free quote, or schedule same-day service, CLICK HERE or visit www.planooverhead.com.

