Athena Gold Completes Till Survey At Laird Lake Project In Ontario’s Red Lake Gold Camp

Athena Gold Corporation (CSE:ATHA)(OTCQB:AHNRF) (“Athena Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its comprehensive till survey at its Laird Lake gold project, located in Ontario’s prolific Red Lake Gold District. The survey, completed ahead of schedule, marks a significant milestone in advancing the Company’s exploration strategy on this highly prospective 4,158-hectare property, which spans over 10 km of the Balmer-Confederation Assemblage contact.

The till survey, initiated in May 2025, involved the collection of 2,048 till and QAQC samples across the Laird Lake project, utilizing a grid spacing of 100 m x 100 m within the Balmer and Confederation assemblages and 200 m x 200 m in surrounding felsic intrusive bodies (Figure 1). The program employed the same sampling methodology as West Red Lake Gold’s successful till survey at the nearby Madsen Mine, which confirmed existing mineralization and outlined new zones (see West Red Lake Gold press release, January 29, 2025). The survey is designed to identify gold-in-till anomalies and refine high-priority drill targets, leveraging Athena Gold’s existing dataset, including LiDAR, detailed mapping, magnetics, and electromagnetic surveys.

“We are thrilled to have completed the till survey at Laird Lake ahead of schedule, a testament to the efficiency and expertise of our exploration team and our partners at Bayside Geoscience,” said Koby Kushner, President and CEO of Athena Gold. “The data from this survey is expected to significantly enhance our understanding of the project’s potential and guide our upcoming drilling campaign, which we hope to initiate this winter.”

Figure 1: Map of Laird Lake project, showing till sample locations.

The Laird Lake project, situated approximately 10 km west of West Red Lake Gold Mines’ flagship Madsen Mine and approximately 34 km northwest of Kinross Gold’s Great Bear project, is road-accessible and remains underexplored. The Company’s exploration crew remains on-site, with ongoing prospecting to further delineate high-priority targets. Athena anticipates receiving assay results from the till survey in late summer 2025, which will inform follow-up fieldwork and help define drill targets for a planned winter drilling program. The Company’s systematic, data-driven approach aims to de-risk its maiden drill program at Laird Lake, maximizing the potential for a significant gold discovery in this world-class gold camp.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Benjamin Kuzmich, P.Geo., a geoscientist and qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Athena Gold Corporation

Athena Gold is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct additional exploration drilling and studies on its projects across North America. Athena Gold’s Laird Lake project is situated in the Red Lake Gold District of Ontario, covering over 4,000 hectares along more than 10 km of the Balmer-Confederation Assemblage contact, where recent surface sampling results returned up to 373 g/t Au. This underexplored area is road-accessible, located about 10 km west of West Red Lake Gold’s Madsen mine and 34 km northwest of Kinross Gold’s Great Bear project. Meanwhile, its Excelsior Springs Au-Ag project is located in the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada, where it is currently under option by Firetail Resources Limited. Excelsior Springs spans over 1,500 hectares and covers at least three historic mines.

For further information about Athena Gold Corporation and our Excelsior Springs Gold project, please visit www.athenagoldcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Koby Kushner

President and Chief Executive Officer, Athena Gold Corporation

For further information, please contact:

Athena Gold Corporation

Koby Kushner, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 416-846-6164

Email: kobykushner@athenagoldcorp.com

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

Phone: 416-868-1079 x 251

Email: cathy@chfir.com

