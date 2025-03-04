PIXO VR Selected by J. J. Keller as its Platform to Launch Cutting-Edge VR Training Program

ROYAL OAK, Mich., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PIXO VR, a leader in immersive virtual reality (VR) training solutions, was selected by J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc., a renowned provider of safety and regulatory compliance solutions, as its platform for an innovative VR training program designed to enhance workplace safety and compliance training.

The new VR training program integrates PIXO’s advanced immersive technology with J. J. Keller’s extensive industry expertise, and cutting-edge online platform, providing businesses with an engaging and effective training solution. PIXO’s training solution embeds directly into the J. J. Keller learning platform, allowing J. J. Keller’s customers to seamlessly incorporate VR into their existing training programs. Customers with a VR headset are able to consume the training within the platform in a more interactive way. By leveraging immersive experiences, employees can practice critical safety procedures safely and in realistic environments, improving knowledge retention and reducing workplace incidents.

“We are excited to work with J. J. Keller in bringing this state-of-the-art VR training to organizations nationwide,” said Sean Hurwitz, CEO & Founder at PIXO VR. “This partnership highlights our commitment to delivering high-impact training solutions that prioritize safety, efficiency, and compliance, with the industry leader.”

The VR training program offers 16 training modules across key training sectors, including workplace safety & health, transportation, and human resources. These immersive modules cover essential topics such as walk-around and in-vehicle pre-trip inspection, hazard recognition, and confined space entry. With the ability to deploy VR training across multiple locations through the PIXO platform, companies can ensure standardized, high-quality training that enhances both learning engagement and workplace safety. They are also ensured ease of access, streamlined implementation, and data reporting

“We are continuously enhancing our highly rated training content by adopting new formats and modalities to improve efficiency and provide the best solutions for our customers,” said Tom Ditzler, Director of Innovation at J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc. “Virtual Reality (VR) is an excellent addition to our training methods. We believe VR is most effective when integrated into the existing J. J. Keller training portfolio and product offerings. By partnering with PIXO, we have incorporated their platform into our Learning Management System (LMS), allowing our clients to access all their training needs through a single solution. This integrated solution would not be possible without PIXO.”

The J. J. Keller VR training program is now available for businesses seeking to elevate their safety and compliance training. Visit: https://demo.jjkellertraining.com/training-options/virtual-reality-training.

About PIXO VR

PIXO’s Extended Reality (XR) platform streamlines an enterprise’s training program, making it worry-free for training directors. In one step, enterprises select, manage, deploy, and track training content and users globally to thousands of devices with PIXO. With our vast offering of off-the-shelf VR Training Content, the ability to create custom content for your specific needs and integration of our platform to your LMS, PIXO makes it simple to run and scale your XR training program. Headquartered in Royal Oak, Michigan, the PIXO mission is to unlock human potential and improve lives through the power of emerging technology. Visit https://pixovr.com/.

About J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc.

J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc. is a leading provider of regulatory, safety, and compliance solutions, serving businesses across North America. Employers rely on J. J. Keller’s expert insights to safeguard workers and reduce risk. As a family-owned company since 1953, J. J. Keller is a most trusted name in safety and compliance. www.jjkeller.com

