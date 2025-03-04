Optoma Debuts HCPro-4400 4K UHD Dual Laser Home Cinema Projector

An industry first projector powered by 5,000 lumens Dual Laser, 95% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision® technology, HDR10+ and FILMMAKER MODE for immersive and captivating home entertainment

FREMONT, Calif., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Optoma, the No. 1 DLP® brand worldwide,* today introduced the HCPro-4400 4K UHD projector powered by Dolby Vision® technology. Bringing immersive images to the professional installation market and home cinema enthusiasts, the HCPro-4400 delivers cutting-edge 4K UHD visuals and is designed to be the first on the market with certifications for Dolby Vision®, HDR10+, and FILMMAKER MODE.**

The HCPro-4400 provides unparalleled, lifelike imagery for enjoying your favorite movies and TV shows to viewing live sports with a 3,200,000:1 contrast ratio and 5,000 lumens*** of brightness for the best cinematic experience. With Dolby Vision® optimizing each frame of content, the projector brings the big-screen experience home with remarkable brightness, contrast, and color – replicating the same image quality of Dolby Cinema in theaters. For greater visual detail and depth, HDR10+ enhances content for improved dynamic range and color precision.

To meet the needs of the ultimate film and TV enthusiasts, the HCPro-4400 will feature FILMMAKER MODE by Q3 2025 (available via over-the-air update). With FILMMAKER MODE, users can preserve the director’s creative intent and display each movie’s or show’s accurate temperature, colors, contrast, and motion, ensuring that every scene is shown as originally envisioned.

Experience Optoma’s Visual Enhancement with PureEngine™ Ultra, expertly crafted by Optoma’s color specialists, which enhances color saturation, luminance, detail, and contrast. PureMotion advanced frame interpolation technology and motion control processing work together to eliminate blurring and image judder for smooth, crystal-clear visuals even during fast-paced action.

A first for Optoma in the CEDIA channel, the HCPro-4400 features 4K UHD dual laser projection and instant startup and shutdown, eliminating the need for lamp replacement. For simple installation, the model comes with easy-to-use geometric correction, 1.6x zoom, vertical and horizontal lens shift, and 360-degree freedom for hassle-free set-up from any angle, in any space.

Optoma’s HCPro-4400 is calibration-ready with ISF day and ISF night display modes. Experienced customers and calibrators can adjust the projector’s image quality using 11-point RGB White Balance, CMS (Color Management System), and RGB Gain/Bias for an optimal viewing experience in various lighting conditions.

The HCPro-4400 completes the home cinema experience with elevated audio features, including Dolby Atmos passthrough via eARC providing multidimensional sound from an external soundbar or AVR, and stunning 3D sound format support, bringing theater-like audio directly to the home. The HCPro-4400 received WiSA SoundSend Certification for seamless compatibility with the award-winning WiSA SoundSend wireless audio transmitter.

“The HCPro-4400 meets the need for a projector with flexible features to personalize content viewing while delivering higher brightness and contrast, HDMI 2.1 with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), dual laser, amazing 95% DCI-P3 color accuracy for the professional installation market and home cinema enthusiasts,” said Billy Harrison, Product Manager at Optoma. “This new model brings a first-of-its-kind full suite of certifications including Dolby Vision®, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode for unrivaled cinematic images at home.”

The HCPro-4400 is available for an estimated street price of $5,999 and can be purchased at B&H Photo and Projector Screen.

For more information, please visit: https://www.optomausa.com/product/HCPRO-4400.

Optoma HCPro-4400 key features include:

Resolution: 3840×2160

Brightness: 5,000 lumens

Contrast ratio: 3,200,000:1

Color: Dolby Vision HDR (Dolby Vision Dark, Dolby Vision Bright, Dolby Vision Vivid), HDR10/HDR10+, FILMMAKER MODE

PureEngine Ultra: PureColor, PureContrast, PureLight, PureMotion, PureDetail

Light source: Dual Laser (Blue/Red) with up to 30,000 hours of maintenance free operation ( Eco Mode )

) Throw Ratio: 1.2:1 – 1.92:1

Noise level: Up to 31dB (Bright Mode)

Image Size: Up to 300″

Zoom / Lens Shift: 1.6x Manual zoom (V 26% / H 10%)

I/Os: HDMI 2.0×2; HDMI 2.1×1, USB-A x 3, 12V trigger x 2, S/PDIF x 1, RJ45 LAN port x1, RS232, 3D sync x 1, Audio out x 1

DLP is a registered trademark of Texas Instruments

FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of the UHD Alliance, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

*No.1 DLP Brand Worldwide

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census 2024 for projectors +1,000 lumens

** The HCPro-4400 will feature FILMMAKER MODE (available via over-the-air update in Q3 2025.)

*** Brightness measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

