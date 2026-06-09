Pixel Academy Brings Leading AV & Live Production Brands Together for July “Master Stack” Showcase

MAIDENHEAD, UK — tvONE and Green Hippo today announced that Pixel Academy will host two one‑day “Master Stack” events on July 14 & 15, 2026, bringing together some of the most influential brands in AV and live production — MA Lighting (supplied by UK Distributor, Ambersphere Solutions), B-Tech AV Mounts, Densitron, Lumens, Matrox Video, NETGEAR and Vantix Displays — for a hands‑on, post‑InfoComm workflow experience. tvONE and Green Hippo are ACT Entertainment brands.

The showcase is high‑energy, practical and built to show exactly how today’s leading AV and live event technologies work together in the real world. Designed as a high‑value, practical training environment, Master Stack gives end users and integrators the opportunity to explore joined‑up workflows across the entire AV chain, from signal input to final impact. The goal is to provide hands‑on access to the technologies, workflows and integrations that power modern live productions and installations.

Bob Bonniol, Chief Innovation Officer at ACT Entertainment, says: “Our world is no longer about isolated boxes — it’s about ecosystems. What excites me about Master Stack is that it puts the whole chain on the table: IP video, control, lighting, LED, networking, media processing… all of it, working together. When you give people the chance to touch that ecosystem, to feel how these technologies interlock, you’re not just teaching them, you’re expanding their creative vocabulary. That’s the kind of experience that moves our industry forward.”

Across the two days, attendees will explore a wide range of modern production workflows, including IPMX and ST 2110 transport; DMX and lighting control; unified control across mixed‑vendor environments; LED fundamentals, such as mounting and processing; and best‑practice network design. The program also includes deep dives into media servers, creative video processing and distribution, along with updates and product news following this year’s InfoComm announcements.

Mark Trevena, Communications & Training Manager for tvONE, adds: “Master Stack is about giving people real access — not just to products, but to the workflows that tie them together. We’ve brought an incredible group of partners into the room, and together we’re creating a space where attendees can get hands‑on, ask questions and see how these technologies behave in the real world. It’s practical, it’s collaborative and it’s exactly the kind of post‑InfoComm energy we want to bring back to the UK.”

With only 15 attendees per day, the event is intentionally intimate, ensuring meaningful engagement and direct access to specialists. Attendees can register at https://tvone.com/training-support/events-webinars/master-stack-workflow-showcase.