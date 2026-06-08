ACT Entertainment Debuts tvONE 4RU CALICO PRO at InfoComm 2026

LAS VEGAS, JUNE 8, 2026 — tvONE, an ACT Entertainment brand, debuts its most powerful video processor ever built: the 4RU CALICO PRO (C7-PRO-4200), at InfoComm 2026 (Booth N6813). Engineered to deliver creative video processing in mission-critical environments, the 4RU platform resets the benchmark for performance, scalability and reliability across the most demanding applications on the planet.

Built for the frontlines of large-scale LED installations, broadcast, command/control and immersive environments, the 4RU CALICO PRO delivers uncompressed 4K60 performance, 10-bit HDR processing and ultra-low latency, with the muscle to drive up to 128 million output pixels. Powered by tvONE’s fifth-generation 4K processing engine and a fully modular architecture, the system supports up to 32x4K60 or 44x1080p60 inputs and 16x4K60 outputs, which delivers unmatched flexibility for the most complex signal workflows in live production today.

Mission-critical reliability isn’t a feature here, it’s the foundation. CALICO PRO arrives with advanced input and output mapping, a powerful labeling engine and a built-in media store for instant access to branding and background assets. Canvas Watch monitoring, seamless HDR/SDR conversion and support for hundreds of low-latency 4K windows give operators the precision control complex environments demand — without compromise, without apology.

“The 4RU CALICO PRO represents a massive leap forward in what’s possible for creative LED and immersive environments,” says Bob Bonniol, Chief Innovation Officer at ACT Entertainment. “Its density, horsepower and pixel capacity open the door to experiences that were previously out of reach. CALICO PRO gives designers and technologists a platform that truly keeps pace with their imagination.”

At InfoComm 2026, attendees can experience CALICO PRO and discover firsthand what it means to command every pixel — precision processing, creative freedom and rock-solid performance, unified in a single extraordinary platform.