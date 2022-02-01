Pivotal Commware Lights Up mmWave Fixed Wireless Coverage in Los Angeles

Pivotal Lowers Total Cost of Ownership, Accelerates Speed-to-Revenue for MNOs

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Pivotal Commware, global leader in 5G mmWave infrastructure products for the wireless edge, announces that Pivotal Turnkey is expanding 5G mmWave coverage for a Tier 1 mobile network operator (MNO) in Los Angeles. Pivotal Turnkey provides an end-to-end solution using Pivotal’s mmWave product ecosystem.

Turnkey delivers fixed wireless access (FWA) households to MNOs at lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) – 25% to 35% the cost of fiber – and lower time-to-revenue. Pivotal’s breakthrough network planning tool, WaveScape™, optimizes the placement of network elements, like the Pivot 5G® network repeater, for a given coverage objective. Network management and optimization for the repeater network layer is handled by Pivotal’s cloud-based Intelligent Beam Management System (IBMS).

Over the last two quarters the Pivotal Turnkey team has reduced go to market cycle time by 50% using process improvements in design, permitting and deployment. WaveScape’s new bulk optimization feature can generate network design and propagation modeling faster. City officials can also view Pivots in a virtual reality setting to envision them in a variety of real-life settings and from a range of perspectives.

“Kicking off Turnkey in LA symbolizes an exciting milestone for Pivotal as an organization. For the past year, the Turnkey team has been hard at work making Turnkey a well-oiled machine,” said Melroy Machado, Operations Director for Turnkey. “Turnkey is a more cost efficient and direct way to bring broadband connectivity straight to consumers and there’s really nothing like it. It removes a lot of pain points for MNOs and cities such as go-to-market time, visual aesthetics, and power consumption.”

Effective deployment partnerships have been key to Turnkey’s success. In Los Angeles, Pivotal’s collaboration with Network Connex has streamlined civil engineering, permitting and construction processes. Network Connex’s deep industry knowledge and experience working with the City was instrumental in turning existing infrastructure into Pivotal 5G mmWave locations in a timely manner.

“Network Connex has a proven history of solving the toughest challenges facing the wireless industry,” said Christopher Larocca, President and CEO of Network Connex. “We are pleased to partner with Pivotal to deliver the rapid turn up of 5G mmWave technology, and enable a high-capacity, resilient network to drive business success in the LA market.”

5G FWA has been a runaway success for MNOs competing for their share of the $100 billion U.S. broadband market. “This is new money for MNOs,” said Brian Deutsch, CEO of Pivotal Commware. “As data demand continues to climb at a 40 percent compound annual growth rate, keeping subscribers happy will require the higher capacity found at mmWave frequencies, freeing up costly and scarce sub-6 GHz frequencies for mobile users.”

About Pivotal Commware, Inc.

Pivotal Commware created the world’s first product ecosystem dedicated to solving millimeter wave’s most vexing challenges: WaveScape® network planning tool for optimizing the placement of network elements, Pivot 5G network repeaters for navigating signals around obstacles, Echo 5G subscriber repeaters for penetrating signals indoors through window glass, and Intelligent Beam Management System platform for managing and optimizing the repeater network. Pivotal repeaters use its patented antenna technology, Holographic Beam Forming® for lowest cost, size, weight, and power consumption (C-SWaP). Pivotal Turnkey Services is an end-to-end solution for planning and deploying fixed wireless access (FWA) for Mobile Network Operators. The company is privately held and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington. For more information, visit www.pivotalcommware.com

About Network Connex

Serving the telecom industry for more than 20 years, Network Connex accelerates the performance of fiber and wireless network service providers, data center operators, hyperscale cloud companies, cable MSOs, utilities, government entities, and Fortune 500 enterprises. The company offers a full range of turnkey capabilities through seasoned professionals in all ranks to provide customers with a competitive edge in today’s rapidly evolving markets. Services include state-of-the-art design and engineering; wireless and fiber construction; fiber placement, testing, and acceptance; construction management; and integration. For more information, visit www.networkconnex.com.

