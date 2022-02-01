Pipeliner CRM Engages Trevelino/Keller to Elevate Brand Visibility

AI-Powered CRM On Mission To Change The Reputation of Sales

Pipeliner CRM’s platform is disrupting the CRM space by leveraging AI and the latest technology to quickly, easily and seamlessly integrate with all other systems, thereby minimizing costs and risks. From startups to established businesses, Pipeliner CRM optimizes sales pipelines and enhances customer interactions across various industries. It empowers sales representatives, managers and marketers to streamline processes, track leads, and drive revenue all within the CRM environment, saving from the need for or distraction of other solutions. Across industries, Pipeliner CRM’s end-users leverage its capabilities to drive growth and ensure client satisfaction.

“The CRM marketplace is, admittedly, very crowded,” says Nikolaus Kimla, CEO of Pipeliner. “But our commitment to customers is second to none. Built on an open-source foundation, our solution is the only one to account for the pitfalls of other CRMs and is designed to directly mitigate those issues. We have initiated our work with Trevelino/Keller to help amplify our story and bring awareness to our unique position in the marketplace.”

As a company, Trevelino/Keller brings 20 years of brand reputation, media strategy, digital expertise and creative services to its partnership with Pipeliner.

“Pipeliner is differentiating itself from other available CRM solutions through their customer-centric focus and willingness to continuously update with the latest technology,” says Dean Trevelino, principal at Trevelino/Keller. “We also recognize their mission to change the reputation of the sales industry. We have embraced the responsibility.”

About Pipeliner CRM

Pipeliner CRM is elevating the perception and performance of the sales position. Pipeliner is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, please engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and @PipelinerCRM or visit us at PipelinerCRM.com

Pipeliner is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, please engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and @PipelinerCRM or visit us at PipelinerCRM.com

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a Growth PR+Mkt firm focused on building, launching and scaling B2B and B2C companies. Its solutions are built around helping companies achieve one of three outcomes — go to market, brand relaunch or accelerate growth. Its Creative Studios delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content to support those solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm holds the distinction of having the industry’s best talent retention, is the 2022 third fastest growing and ranks second in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.

