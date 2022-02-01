Nitrogen Simultaneously Launches Integrated Software Products for Financial Planning, Investment Research and Risk Alignment

AUBURN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nitrogen (formerly Riskalyze), the company that is revolutionizing how wealth management firms scale the delivery of personalized advice, today announced the availability of an integrated client engagement platform featuring three products from the wealthtech innovator: Nitrogen Risk Center, Nitrogen Planning Center, and Nitrogen Research Center. The products are available to solo advisors a la carte as annual subscription Plans for Advisors or, as Team Solutions, with accounts-based pricing for growing RIAs. Nitrogen also announced the availability of the Riskalyze plan, the industry-standard risk tolerance and proposal generation tool for financial advisors at $99/month.





“We have the absolute privilege of serving thousands of wealth management firms and listening to the feedback we receive from the leaders and financial advisors in those firms,” said Dan Zitting, CEO at Nitrogen. “Virtually all of them believe technology is a differentiator for them, and they want to build on their tech stacks, but they find the experience frustrating. Often, it’s because they are forced to pay for bundled software they don’t want or the software they buy isn’t integrated with other products they use. Many firm leaders also report having to pay more for staff like assistants and junior advisors who seldom actually use the software. I am proud of what we’re doing here, giving firms maximum flexibility to purchase just the software they require.”

All Team Solution deployments of Nitrogen are powered by Command Center, providing the firmwide data, controls, and oversight you need to get the most out of your Nitrogen products. From monitoring AUM-wide best-interest alignment across each and every holding, account, household, and proposal to controls that manage risk parameters and brand application, to all-new ways to create and manage custom strategies for deployment across advisors, Command Center puts firm leaders in control of their technology.

Available immediately, the expanded Nitrogen client engagement platform can be accessed in one of two ways: by individual advisors purchasing a Plan for Advisors or by home offices and enterprises who choose a Team Solution. All offerings are configured based on three core Nitrogen products:

Nitrogen Risk Center : Equip your advisors with the #1 risk tolerance, proposal generation, and client engagement solution in the profession. Use the Risk Number® to consistently attract and win clients and retain them as fearless investors.

: Equip your advisors with the #1 risk tolerance, proposal generation, and client engagement solution in the profession. Use the Risk Number® to consistently attract and win clients and retain them as fearless investors. Nitrogen Research Center : Get access to fund screening, model management, and detailed stats on portfolios and securities. Upgrade your experience from back-office research to richer reports for sophisticated clients.

: Get access to fund screening, model management, and detailed stats on portfolios and securities. Upgrade your experience from back-office research to richer reports for sophisticated clients. Nitrogen Planning Center: It’s the fastest way to build a client-facing plan. From goals-based accumulation projections to retirement income modeling, clients can see and understand the long-term value of advice.

Nitrogen Plans for Advisors offer a la carte access to the Nitrogen platform, with the Riskalyze plan starting at $99/month ranging up to Nitrogen Complete. Nitrogen Complete offers solo advisors a risk tolerance, planning, and investment research toolset and adds premium customer support as well as Nitrogen Marketing Center. Marketing Center empowers advisors to supercharge their client outreach and acquisition efforts with a database of high-quality, customizable marketing materials. With a simple, one-time upload of a firm’s logo, disclaimers, and brand colors, an advisor’s unique branding will be seamlessly integrated across dozens of assets, with no need for specialized graphic design or copywriting skills.

“The job for firms today is to deliver personalized advice at scale. Our software has always been designed to help, and now we are making it much easier to find the Nitrogen product you need and add it to your stack,” said Craig Clark, Chief Marketing Officer at Nitrogen. “This is a milestone in a journey that began with the founding of Riskalyze and accelerated with our rebrand last year. No one will be surprised to hear that the vast majority of firms purchasing risk tolerance software today buy Nitrogen. They might be surprised though, to learn that we are already the industry’s number three provider of investment analytics*, a category where Morningstar has long been the leader.”

The Nitrogen client engagement platform is designed to help RIA firms and individual advisors deliver more personalized advice and tackle some of the most pressing challenges firms face today, including attracting and winning new clients, documenting fiduciary care, harnessing investor psychology and more consistently distributing the firm’s strategies and models.

For more information or for a demo of Nitrogen, please visit NitrogenWealth.com.

*2024 T3 Advisor Software Survey & 2023 Kitces AdvisorTech Survey

ABOUT NITROGEN

Nitrogen has been revolutionizing how financial advisors and wealth management firms engage with their clients since the launch of Riskalyze in 2011. Today, Nitrogen offers an integrated client engagement software platform featuring risk tolerance, proposal generation, investment research and financial planning tools designed to help firms and financial advisors deliver personalized advice. The company invented the Risk Number®, built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework, and is the champion of the Fearless Investing Movement — tens of thousands of financial advisors committed to our mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit NitrogenWealth.com.

