Pipeliner CRM Announces Six-City Roadshow to Discuss the Sales (R)evolution

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pipeliner CRM, the leading sales enablement tool and CRM software, announces its cross-country, six-city roadshow to shed light on what Corporate America faces in what many fear is an unpredictable sales environment. The event, titled Five Ways to Ride the Sales (R)evolution Wave, takes place from March 11, 2024, through March 21, 2024. The stops will include:





Houston, TX on Monday, March 11

Ft. Lauderdale, FL on Tuesday, March 12

Atlanta, GA on Wednesday, March 13

Boston, MA on Thursday, March 14

Chicago, IL on Friday, March 15

Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, March 21

The invite-only, interactive breakfasts will discuss what is keeping the C-suite up at night in light of the greatest sales (r)evolution in a generation. Topics of discussion include:

Multithreading : Developing a coaching culture

: Developing a coaching culture Authenticity : Character plus advanced skill building

: Character plus advanced skill building Return to Relationships : Trust built on principles

: Trust built on principles AI & Automation : Where innovation meets optimization

: Where innovation meets optimization Investing with discernment in the right tools for productivity

“The sales landscape is evolving at an increasingly rapid rate, which is being greeted with some optimism but perhaps even more fear,” says Nikolaus Kimla, Pipeliner’s CEO. “Companies and sales professionals need to adapt to these changes now or many will get left behind. This roadshow is intended to bring together experts and sales professionals across the U.S. to share candid insight, advice, and guidance including how to adapt to ever-expanding buyer committees, interact with well-informed but often overwhelmed prospects, and build relationships on a foundation of trust and authenticity. All of which must be underpinned by investing in technologies that teams will actually use. In a time of mass media and distraction, the modern salesperson needs a solution that lets them stay within one CRM environment to handle all aspects of the sales cycle from open to close.”

Each stop will feature local panelists and speakers who are experts in their fields, including sales, marketing and technology. Guest speakers include Trevor Goldsmith, Senior Director of Revenue Operations & Partners for Royal Caribbean Group; Frank Cespedes, Harvard Business Scool Faculty & Author; Daniel Strunk, Managing Director at the Center for Sales Leadership DePaul, University; and many more. Attendees will include B2B leaders and executives, sales and business development leaders, and those responsible for maximizing revenue and sales team performance.

Pipeliner’s CRM platform is designed to allow the salesperson to stay within the CRM environment to successfully handle all aspects of the sales cycle, saving them both from the hassle and distraction of switching between solutions. The result is reduced TCO, shrinking the need for other third-party applications.

To learn more about the event, click here. For more on Pipeliner CRM software, please visit Pipelinersales.com or get a free 14-day free trial.

