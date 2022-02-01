Introducing Apple Sports, a new app for sports fans

The free app for iPhone delivers real-time scores, stats, and more, all designed for speed and simplicity

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple® today introduced Apple Sports, a free app for iPhone that gives sports fans access to real-time scores, stats, and more. Designed for speed and simplicity, the app’s personalized experience puts users’ favorite leagues and teams front and center, featuring an easy-to-use interface designed by Apple. Apple Sports is available to download now in the App Store in the U.S., the U.K. and Canada.





“We created Apple Sports to give sports fans what they want — an app that delivers incredibly fast access to scores and stats,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “Apple Sports is available for free in the App Store, and makes it easy for users to stay up to date with their favorite teams and leagues.”

Apple Sports keeps fans up to date on the following leagues currently in season:

MLS

NBA

NCAA basketball (men’s and women’s)

NHL

Bundesliga

LaLiga

Liga MX

Ligue 1

Premier League

Serie A

Additional leagues will become available on Apple Sports over time, including MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA for their upcoming seasons.

Apple Sports gives fans a simple and fast way to stay up to speed on the teams and leagues they love. Users can customize their scoreboards on Apple Sports by following their favorite teams, tournaments, and leagues. Fans can easily navigate between scores and upcoming games; explore play-by-play information, team stats, lineup details, and live betting odds;1 and tap to go to the Apple TV app to watch live games from Apple and connected streaming apps.2 Apple Sports will also seamlessly sync with favorites selected within the My Sports experience including in the Apple TV app and Apple News.

Availability:

Apple Sports is available to download beginning today in the U.S. , the U.K. , and Canada , with support for English, as well as French and Spanish where available.

Apple Sports is free to download, and is available for all iPhone models running iOS 17.2 or later.

