Pioneer Square Brands (PSB) Acquires VAULT, Leader in Developing Point-of-Sale Enclosures

With the acquisition, PSB and VAULT offer one of the most comprehensive cable-free iPhone and iPad fleet management solutions for businesses and schools. The combined solutions will provide breakthrough power, protection, and economies of scale.





SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#pointofsale–Pioneer Square Brands (PSB), parent company of Brenthaven, Gumdrop, and TechShell, today announced it has acquired VAULT, a leading manufacturer of mobile device enclosure solutions, mobile payment solutions, and high-quality kiosks for enterprise customers. VAULT is known for thoughtful product design, enterprise grade mobile device protection, and a patented connectivity system that transforms Apple devices into versatile and tough business tools to power the digital transformation of the workplace.

“VAULT’s enterprise products and manufacturing capabilities create an opportunity to accelerate our momentum,” said Michael Ferren, CEO of PSB. “We are thrilled to strengthen the PSB family of brands beyond our well-established education business into new markets like retail, restaurants, manufacturing, and healthcare.”

Powering the Digital Transformation of Schools and Businesses

Together, PSB and VAULT have one of the most robust and flexible cable-free iPhone and iPad fleet management platforms in the industry with Brenthaven+ and VAULT’s CONNECT Next Generation product range. This powerful hardware platform will help PSB customers manage Apple devices without the hassle of charging cables. CONNECT integrates payment processing, built-in battery tech, and device-agnostic unified charging into a single solution. CONNECT delivers the fastest and easiest way to enable in-person service experiences – at scale. VAULT’s class-leading expertise in designing and manufacturing kiosks and mobile device enclosures for various commercial industries will complement Pioneer Square Brand’s existing offerings and provide new opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Brenthaven+ please visit https://brenthaven.com/brenthaven-plus/. To learn more about VAULT CONNECT, please visit https://byvault.com/product/connect-next-generation-kit/.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Pioneer Square Brands

Pioneer Square Brands (PSB) is the parent company of Brenthaven, Gumdrop, and TechShell. Founded in Seattle’s historic Pioneer Square neighborhood, our brands design, manufacture, test, and certify rugged cases and accessories for mobile technology devices. PSB’s mission is to reduce damage to the mobile devices that schools, and businesses depend upon to transform how we learn and work. For more information, visit pioneersquarebrands.com.

About VAULT

From stands to mounts to charging, VAULT transforms consumer technology into purpose-built business tools made for today’s enterprise organizations. Leading edge, dependable enterprise hardware made with real-world users in mind. For more information, visit byvault.com.

Contacts

Kevin Kuluvar, VP Business Development



[email protected]

Tracey Lande



[email protected] – VP Revenue