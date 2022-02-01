Blockchain Life will Host the 10th Global Blockchain and Crypto Forum in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – February 13, 2023) – The 10th Global Forum on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and mining – Blockchain Life 2023 takes place on February 27-28 in Dubai.

The event is attended by key industry players, government representatives, heads of international companies and funds, investors, promising startups teams and beginners. It’s noteworthy that the Forum is a meeting point for a premium crypto audience including world Crypto Whales.

What to Expect?

Whales of the crypto industry at one place

Top speakers with world-changing insights and analytics

Global expo of the latest Web 3.0 technologies

Breakthrough smart networking app

The legendary AfterParty on the luxury yacht trip

Top Speakers:

Yat Siu – Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, Founder and CEO of Outblaze

Sergei Khitrov – Founder of Listing.Help and Jets.Capital

Ben Zhou – Co-founder and CEO of Bybit

Dr. Marwan Alzarouni – CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center

Carl Runefelt – Crypto Entrepreneur, Founder Of CryptoJobs.com

Chris MMCrypto – Cryptocurrency Expert, Co-Founder of MMCrypto

Gabriel Abed – Ambassador of Barbados to the UAE

Dr. Mohamed Al Hemairy – Director of Technology Transfer Office at University of Sharjah, Blockchain & Crypto Advisor

Manan Shah – Founder and CEO of Avalance Global Solutions and CyBirb

Gracy Chen – Managing Director of Bitget

About Blockchain Life

The Forum includes 2 days of top speakers performances, global expo of the latest Web 3.0 technologies and innovative networking formats. Tickets can be purchased here: https://blockchain-life.com/asia/en/#tickets-row

