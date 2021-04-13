Pinterest to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for the first quarter 2021 on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 3:00 p.m. PT (6:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

Disclosure Information

Pinterest uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Pinterest

People around the world come to Pinterest for inspiration. It’s a visual discovery engine where people find inspiring creators, shop new products, and seek out ideas to take offline. People have saved more than 300 billion Pins across a range of interests from creating a home office, cooking a new recipe to finding your next vacation spot. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has more than 450 million monthly active users. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.

Contacts

Press

Mike Mayzel



[email protected]

Investor Relations

Lili Noesen



[email protected]