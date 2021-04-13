New TVU Remote Commentator Offers Real-Time, Broadcast-Quality Audio Commentary for Live Productions over the Internet

Cloud-Based, Synchronized Solution Offers Significant Cost Savings and Requires No Special Equipment

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – April 13, 2021 – TVU Networks, a market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, today announced TVU Remote Commentator, a cloud-based solution that allows sports producers and event organizers to add synchronized, real-time audio commentary from any location using a public internet connection. Even when the event and commentators are in different parts of the world, TVU Remote Commentator streamlines digital productions and delivers broadcast-quality audio for live productions.

With TVU Remote Commentator, talent no longer needs to be on location or using expensive REMI setups. All sessions are created and managed in the cloud, which eliminates the need for expensive hardware or software.

Using a browser-based interface on a laptop or smart device, TVU Remote Commentator allows talent to join the production from home or virtually anywhere with a standard internet connection. The interface provides a low-latency, high-quality preview of the event, which allows the talent to add commentary that is in sync with the program.

An intuitive user interface makes it easy to create events with predetermined start and end times. The event organizer can select any feed (SDI IN, IP source, recorded clip, etc.) and use it as the return video feedback (VFB) source and channel output, so commentators receive a high-quality video feed to follow the action. Pricing is based on usage, not annual contracts, with organizers only paying for the hours used for each event.

With TVU Remote Commentator, multiple commentators in multiple remote locations can collaborate on a single production. TVU autosync technology ensures all the audio and video of all commentators is synced with the main video feed, regardless of network latency or distance from the event. Not only can they hear each other with full mix-minus capability, but a private back channel lets them see each other as well, which helps observe critical body-language queues and replicate in-person talent interaction.

To create multiple commentary channels for different languages or regions, the organizer can create independent groups. Commentators in the same group can communicate with each other – and all groups see the same live feed – but members of each group only see and hear their own group.

An audio operator can manage all commentator feeds using TVU’s web-based audio mixer, which offers level control, recording, mute/unmute, and audio channel mapping for outputs. Localized commentary feeds can be routed to separate audio channels, or completely separate outputs can be created for each channel. Beyond live productions, TVU Remote Commentator can also be used to upload files for voiceovers for recorded content.

“The COVID-19 pandemic forced broadcasters and other content creators to embrace remote technologies. As a result, cloud-based workflows have become permanent, viable solutions for live production,” said Mateus Domingues, product manager, TVU Networks. “TVU Remote Commentator adds a new layer of productivity and cost savings. It’s easy to setup a production with language-independent channels for localized coverage, and with pay-as-you-go pricing, you only pay for the hours you use.”

TVU Remote Commentator is available now. To see a step-by-step tutorial on how to create an event in TVU Remote Commentator, visit https://youtu.be/khkBQQ28IJM.

