Picsart’s AI Image Generator Surpasses 1 Million Images Created Per Day; Launches on Android

After launching on iOS and the web earlier this month, Picsart’s AI Image Generator has provided millions of users with a fun and free creative experience by offering the ability to make brand new images in seconds from simple text prompts. Users then have the ability to continue editing their AI creation with thousands of stickers, tools, filters, fonts and more – all within the Picsart app or web experience.

Since its launch, the generator has created more than 10 million images, many of which have been added to Picsart’s free-to-edit library for the entire community to utilize.

“We’re thrilled at the great response this new feature has received in such a short time,” said Mikayel Vardanyan, Picsart’s Chief Product Officer. “It really shows how far Picsart has come, and how engaged our community is. They’re really into the idea of using generative AI for their creativity.”

The company also recently integrated the ability to ‘auto select’ a prompt for the AI Image Generator – providing inspiration and education to users on how best to build text prompts that yield strong results.

“This tool has completely changed the way I view my creative process,” said Picsart user Sarah & Rufus. “I typically tend to create the same style of art, and now that I’ve been utilizing Picsart’s AI Image Generator, I’ve learned and expanded my vocabulary in the art world. Before using this feature, I had never envisioned myself creating steampunk, cyberpunk or dark fantasy digital art work.”

Earlier this month, Picsart made its debut in the generative AI space with the launch of its AI Image Generator and its AI Writer tool, which offers small businesses and marketers a quick and easy way to create ad copy for free.

The AI Image Generator will begin rolling out on Android over the next few weeks. It can be accessed immediately on iOS and Picsart.com. For example images and inspiration, follow @ai_generated on Picsart.

