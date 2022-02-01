Nations Lending Expands Fort Wayne Branch with New Hire

Company hires Indiana’s #1 VA Loan Originator, U.S. Army Captain (retired) Eric Flores

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nations Lending, a leading full-service national mortgage lender, has announced the onboarding of Captain Ret. Eric Flores, a 29-year lending veteran and Indiana’s #1 VA Originator.





Veteran loans hold a special meaning to Flores as he served 26 years in the Indiana Army National Guard with two combat tours in Iraq in 2003 and 2008. His specialty has made him the go-to advisor for veteran home financing needs. Prior to joining Nations, Flores spent more than 10 years as a Senior Mortgage Consultant at Union Home Mortgage. Last year he produced more than $23 million in loan volume production.

“I chose to work at Nations Lending because the company’s mission is to treat every customer as a person, not a number,” said Flores. “My goal is to educate veterans, realtors, and sellers in order to help our country’s heroes realize the benefits that they sacrificed so much for. Nations allows me to continue achieving that goal.”

“Eric is one of the best lenders in Indiana and a true hero,” said Tim Dowling, Midwest Regional Manager. “He’s motivated and dedicated to helping his community, which makes him a natural fit here at Nations Lending.”

Since its founding in 2003, Nations Lending has become one of the fastest-growing independent lenders in the country. It retains nearly 97 percent of its mortgage servicing rights, offers a best-in-class marketing platform and much more.

For more information, please visit www.nationslending.com.

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1,200 at its corporate headquarters and throughout 138 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of “home loans. made human.™” an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer’s needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, and more. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. The company is a two-time Inc. 5000 winner, which lists the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country. Nations was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; a six-time winner of Scotsman Guide’s Top Mortgage Lenders; and a Top Workplaces for Millennials winner by Fortune Magazine. Nations consistently ranks as a top IMB at National Mortgage Professional and Mortgage Executive Magazine. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

