Picsart Launches AI Image Generator and AI Writer Tools to Empower the Creative Workflow

With this launch, Picsart is bringing Generative AI technology to its massive Gen Z audience

MIAMI & LISBON, Portugal–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform and a top 20 most downloaded app worldwide, today announced new generative AI tools to create images and ad copy.

Growing in popularity, text-to-image generators allow users to create an image from a few words or phrases. Picsart’s AI Image Generator provides a unique, free and seamless end-to-end editing experience by offering the ability to create AI images in seconds. Users can then go on to edit their AI creation with thousands of stickers, tools, filters, fonts and more – all within the Picsart app. The content generated by users is then shared with the community to continue utilizing in the platform’s free-to-edit library.





In addition to its base of 150 million monthly active users, Picsart is increasingly supporting small business marketers and has launched an AI Writer, making powerful copywriting tools accessible to anyone. The feature is currently available via Picsart’s Quicktools, a suite of more than 30 free-to-use photo, video and document editing tools on the web. The AI Writer includes an ad writer, social media bio creator, rephraser and marketing slogan maker. Simply enter a few quick prompts, select the voice/tone you’re looking for, and copy is generated in seconds.

“Generative AI is a powerful new resource for visual creators and anyone who needs content,” said Hovhannes Avoyan, Founder & CEO of Picsart. “There are two huge advantages of this technology: the first is making creativity accessible to new people and the second is increasing productivity for those who already create. The tools we’re launching today are the first of many generative AI features we plan to roll out.”

This news comes after the launch of Picsart’s Discord Bot and industry leading AI tools including AI Enhance and AI-Generated Fonts.

Currently Picsart’s AI Image generator is accessible on Picsart for iOS and Picsart’s Web Editor. To access the AI Writer, visit Quicktools by Picsart.

About Picsart

Picsart is the world’s largest digital creation platform and a top 20 most downloaded app. Every month, the Picsart community creates, remixes, and shares billions of visual stories using the company’s powerful and easy-to-use editing tools. Picsart has amassed one of the largest open-source content collections in the world, including free-to-edit photos, stickers, backgrounds, templates, and more. The app is available in 30 languages for free and as a subscription on iOS, Android, Windows devices and on the Web. Headquartered in Miami, with offices around the world, Picsart is backed by SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Insight Partners, and others. Download the app or visit picsart.com for more information.

