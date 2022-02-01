Picsart Introduces ‘SketchAI’, a New App for Image-to-Image AI Art Generation

Picsart is the first major photo editing platform to release a standalone image-to-image generation app

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform, today announced a new standalone app, SketchAI, which gives anyone the ability to turn a sketch or image into a new picture made by AI.





With the rapid advancement of generative AI in the last few months, millions of people are using the technology to make new visuals every day. SketchAI expands the possibilities even further, offering users a fun and fast experience to create art from sketches or photos.

“Picsart began as a simple drawing app, so this feels like a full circle moment for the platform,” said Picsart’s VP of Product Lusine Harutyunyan. “The evolution of AI technology from then until now is incredible, the ability to not only draw anything you want on a mobile device, but now turn that into a completely new work of art is something I never would have thought was possible. We’re hoping to reach a new set of creators with this app, and can’t wait to see what users make!”

In addition to creating a sketch or uploading an existing image, users can add text describing the image to enhance results. SketchAI also features various artistic styles users can apply to their creations, including ink drawing, pencil sketch, da Vinci, van Gogh and more.

SketchAI is the latest in Picsart’s rapid innovation in the generative AI space, coming just after the launch of AI Avatar, which provides custom AI-generated avatars from a user’s selfies. Picsart has also released several additional powerful features including AI Background, AI Replace, AI Writer and AI Image Generator.

To try SketchAI, download the app for iOS now.

About Picsart

Picsart is the world’s largest digital creation platform. Its AI-powered tools allow creators of all levels to design, edit, draw and share photo and video content. Picsart has amassed one of the largest open-source content collections in the world, including photos, stickers, backgrounds, templates, and more. Used by consumers, marketers, content creators and businesses, Picsart is used for both personal and professional design. Available on mobile and web, Picsart offers its world class image editing and processing tools to businesses through APIs and an SDK. Headquartered in Miami, with offices around the world, Picsart is backed by SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Insight Partners, and others. Download the app or visit picsart.com for more information.

