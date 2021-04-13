Perforce Releases New Drag-and-Drop Interface to Centralize Version Control for Creatives and Developers

Helix Sync Connects Cross-Functional Teams to Centralize and Version Digital Assets Quickly, Streamlining Workflows Between Creative and Developer Teams

MINNEAPOLIS, April 13, 2021 – Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring security, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, announces its new version control desktop client — Helix Sync — enabling non-coders such as artists and designers to version digital assets, with a simple drag-and-drop UI.

Creative assets are critical to development. Industries looking to drive new innovations need to manage the ever-increasing file size, while enhancing collaboration between developers and non-technical contributors. Traditionally, creative digital assets are managed separately, slowing down teams and delaying critical feedback. Helix Sync is an alternative interface for Perforce Helix Core — the game and media development standard for version control — that centralizes digital asset management for builds. There is nothing to buy or integrate, teams simply choose the interface that works best for them.

“Even if your team is small, it doesn’t mean your challenges or files are. Helix Sync was built to help teams go faster,” said Gerhard Krüger, Cloud Architect and Product Manager at Perforce. “Securely versioning design assets alongside code removes complexity and accelerates development.”

With Helix Sync, artists and designers can version any asset using their preferred tools. They get all the benefits of Helix Core — superior performance, automated workflows, and more. Breaking down silos in development, Helix Sync creates a single source of truth, promoting reuse across teams. Join a discussion with industry experts to learn more and see Helix Sync in action.

Perforce Software continues to expand on existing industry-leading products to optimize workflows across and unite global teams.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world’s leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

